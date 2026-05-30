Alan Riquelmy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, an outspoken Republican, said he typically opposes bills that add regulations.

But children on social media is different.

Government already restricts the use of items like alcohol, tobacco and gambling by age. DeMaio said valid reasons exist for government to intervene in the realm of social media.

“This is a bipartisan issue,” the San Diego representative said.

Assembly Bill 1709 prohibits social media platforms that use addictive feeds from allowing children under 16 to have accounts. It also creates an e-Safety Advisory Commission under the auspices of the state attorney general.

It passed Thursday in a 72-to-0 vote and now proceeds to the state Senate.

The legislation — written by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, a Long Beach Democrat — targets features used by social media, not its speech. Lowenthal has pointed to addictive features made to maximize engagement like autoplay, constant notifications and feeds driven by algorithms.

Lowenthal also has noted that research has drawn links between excessive social media use and climbing rates of anxiety, depression and low self-esteem.

Arguing for his bill Thursday, Lowenthal said no other industry is allowed to design an addictive product for children and escape responsibility. Children younger than 16 are uniquely vulnerable. The average child in California spends five hours a day on social media.

“We are not prohibiting children from accessing social media,” Lowenthal said. “We are prohibiting social media from accessing our children.”

The bill will affect social media companies that meet a legal definition. Those companies must implement reasonable methods to stop people under 16 from accessing or using accounts on their platforms.

That commission will advise the attorney general about implementing and enforcing the bill, as well as issue an annual report to lawmakers that will include recommendations on potential changes needed in the law.

Several lawmakers spoke in support of the bill, calling themselves parents instead of Republicans or Democrats.

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, an Orinda Democrat who’s championed her own social media bills in the past, said companies have continued to push harmful content onto children.

“California is finally saying enough is enough,” she added. “There actually is something that brings Republicans and Democrats together today, and it’s our kids.”

Assemblymember David Tangipa, a Clovis Republican, said he opposed the bill in committee — not because of its content but due to his belief in the role of government.

However, Lowenthal contacted him days ago. They talked about the bill and social media. The conversation, which Tangipa noted Lowenthal didn’t need to have to secure passage, affected him.

“I look forward to supporting this bill today,” he added.

Lawmakers also passed Assembly Bill 2727, written by Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, an Elk Grove Democrat. It makes changes to the state’s elderly parole program. It would require someone convicted of certain sex crimes to serve at least 25 years and be at least 65 years old to qualify for the program.

Currently, people must serve at least 20 years and be at least 50 years old for the program.

Public clamor over change to the program grew earlier this year with the anticipated parole of David Allen Funston, 64 at the time.

Sentenced in 1999 to life with the chance of parole on child sexual abuse accusations, Funston was determined eligible for parole last year. However, on the day of his release, state authorities handed him over to Placer County, where he faced new charges, officials have said.

“This is a start,” said Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, a Merced Democrat. “I know there are other gaps in the law.”