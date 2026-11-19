Alan Riquelmy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California’s legislative analyst has long seen dark clouds in his fiscal crystal ball.

In his latest fiscal outlook report, issued Wednesday, those clouds are growing nearer.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office issues fiscal reports around this time each year, evaluating the Golden State’s coffers and advising lawmakers. This year, the advice is: Beware an artificial intelligence stock market bust.

California has benefited greatly since 2023 from an extended market boom, which has led to strong income tax collections, as revenue is tied to capital gains. However, the analyst’s office now sees that boom at a precarious stage.

“The risk now facing state revenues is that this boom, like many in the past, will abruptly end in a bust,” wrote Gabriel Petek, legislative analyst, in the report.

Petek pointed to indications of an impending bust: a technological development that shocks the economy and drives early investment gains. That leads more investors to buy stocks and take on debt to do so, which pushes prices even higher. Eventually, stock prices climb to levels with no link to company profits.

“That’s risk that’s pretty notable and a theme in this year’s outlook in many ways,” Petek said in a press conference.

Despite that, the main fiscal picture isn’t as bad as the analyst’s office once thought. It’s now predicting a deficit of $2 billion at the end of fiscal year 2027-28, small by California standards. Petek foresaw $11 billion in additional revenue over initial estimates, though some $13 billion in required spending brings the bottom line to the $2 billion deficit.

However, future deficits are expected to grow much larger — about $15 billion in 2028-29 to almost $20 billion in 2030-31. Petek noted last year his office estimated those future deficits at closer to $30 billion annually, giving credit to the Legislature for lowering those numbers.

A stock market bust over 2027 would lead to much larger deficits, around $35 billion for 2028-29 and the following two fiscal years. If that happened, California would lack the reserves to cover the deficits.

“… Under this scenario, annual deficits would exceed $30 billion,” Petek wrote. “If something like this scenario occurs, the state’s reserves and borrowing capacity will be insufficient, almost certainly necessitating sizeable ongoing cuts or revenue increases within a couple of years.”

Petek advised the Legislature to use the report as a starting point when building its 2027-28 budget. A continued strong stock market should lead lawmakers to strengthen its financial reserves or pay off outstanding debt.

But they also need to find ongoing solutions to the budget problem. Petek suggested lawmakers build a budget on cautious estimates.

“Our central message here is the state budget is overextended at this point,” Petek said.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said in a statement that people expect lawmakers to make a responsible budget that includes savings.

“We will continue to strengthen our reserves and protect health care, food aid, emergency response and our schools,” Rivas said. “That’s how we keep costs steady and make every dollar count. Whatever comes next, California will be ready.”

State Senator Roger Niello, a Fair Oaks Republican and his chamber’s minority leader, said in a statement that Governor-elect Xavier Becerra’s administration must face reality.

“The stock market returning to more normal levels is a matter of when, not if,” Niello said, adding: “Bringing the state budget into balance in a way that works in good times and bad will help us avoid the pain of making even more drastic changes to Californians’ everyday lives. Otherwise, when the market eventually corrects, the consequences of today’s budget problems will catch up with us.”

The governor must present an initial budget by early January.