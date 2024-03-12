Montana election races set as candidate filing period closes

Jonathan Ambarian

(KPAX) The most-watched race in Montana this year will be for U.S. Senate, where Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is seeking his fourth term. The seat could end up determining which party controls the Senate, and it’s expected several hundred million dollars could be spent in this race.

In the race for the Republican nomination, three candidates ended up filing. The apparent frontrunner is Tim Sheehy, a business owner and Navy veteran from Gallatin County, who has secured endorsements from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, the national Senate Republican campaign arm Daines chairs, former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Gianforte. After U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale dropped out of the race for Senate, he too encouraged GOP voters to get behind Sheehy. Sheehy’s campaign has touted recent polling, showing him within the margin of error in a race against Tester.

Also running for the GOP nomination is Brad Johnson, a former Montana Secretary of State and Public Service Commissioner from East Helena, who has sharply criticized state and national Republican leadership for putting their weight behind Tester instead of letting primary voters decide who the best candidate is. The third candidate is Charles Walking Child, of Helena, who ran unsuccessfully against Rosendale in the 2022 GOP primary for Montana’s eastern district U.S. House seat.

Tester also drew one challenger in the Democratic primary, a political newcomer named Michael Hummert, of Helena.

In addition, three third-party candidates filed – all in the last few days. Sid Daoud, chair of the Montana Libertarian Party and Kalispell city councilman, is running unopposed in the Libertarian primary, after a second candidate filed and then dropped out. Two candidates – Robert Barb of Darby and Michael Downey of Helena – filed to run in the Green Party primary.

U.S. House:

By far the most crowded race is for the 2nd District U.S. House seat, which is an open position after Rosendale announced last Friday that he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Four Republican candidates submitted their paperwork on the final day of filing. That brought the total number of Republicans running in the district to nine:

· State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, of Billings

· Billings pharmacist Kyle Austin

· State Senate President Pro Tem Sen. Ken Bogner, of Miles City

· State Auditor Troy Downing, of Helena

· Former state Sen. Ric Holden, of Glendive

· Former state Rep. Joel Krautter, of Billings

· Former U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg, of Billings

· Former state Sen. Ed Walker, of Billings

· Former DEA state supervisor Stacy Zinn, of Billings

Downing and Rehberg both filed in person at the Secretary of State’s Office. Bogner and Walker also filed Monday.

MTN’s research showed this appears to be the most choices voters have had in a single state-level primary since at least 2008.