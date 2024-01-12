Day One: More than 100 candidates file to run for Montana office
Blair Miller
(Daily Montanan) Thursday marked the first day 2024 candidates in Montana could officially file for the November election and provided the first solid look at who is running for which offices and how the legislative landscape might change after last year’s redistricting.
Candidates for president, U.S. Senate, Congress, the statewide elected seats, Supreme and District court judge seats, and the Legislature all have to file with the Secretary of State’s Office between Thursday and March 11 and pay fees in order to run for office in Montana in this year’s General Election.
As of the close of business Thursday, 108 people had filed to run for office, including some lawmakers who will attempt to win state Senate or House seats after switching chambers, and some sitting lawmakers who will have to face others in a primary because of redistricting. Twenty-six of those candidates filed in person Thursday.
State Sen. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, and former Public Service Commissioner Brad Smith, who is running for U.S. Senate on the Republican ticket, were the first to file with Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office Thursday.
“Congratulations to each of the candidates who filed on the opening day, and thank you for volunteering your service to represent your community,” Jacobsen said in a statement. “It’s an honor and a privilege to serve as an elected official, and we’re happy to have assisted these new candidates with this important first step.”
While prospective candidates have two months to file, the list of candidates who had filed for various office Thursday were:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Brad Johnson – Republican
2nd Congressional District
Joel Krautter – Republican
Statewide offices
Attorney General
Ben Alke – Democrat
Clerk of the Supreme Court
Bowen Greenwood – Republican
Public Service Commission
PSC District 2
Kirk Bushman – Republican
PSC District 4
Jennifer Fielder – Republican
Judiciary (nonpartisan)
Supreme Court Justice 3
Dan Wilson
Katherine Bidegaray
Judicial District 1, Dept. 1
Frank Joseph
Judicial District 2, Dept. 1
Michael McKeon
Judicial District 4, Dept. 2
Tara Elliott
Judicial District 4, Dept. 3
John W. Larson
Judicial District 7, Dept. 1
Olivia C. Rieger
Judicial District 8, Dept. 2
Elizabeth Best
John Kutzman
Judicial District 11, Dept. 1
Amy Eddy
Judicial District 11, Dept. 2
Paul Sullivan
Judicial District 11, Dept. 3
Heidi Ulbricht
Judicial District 12, Dept. 1
Kaydee N. Snipes Ruiz
Judicial District 14, Dept. 1
Adam Larsen
Judicial District 18, Dept. 1
Peter Ohman
Judicial District 20, Dept. 1
Molly Owen
Judicial District 22, Dept. 1
Matthew Wald
Legislature
Senate District 2
Doug Adams – Republican
Senate District 13
Josh Kassmier – Republican
Senate District 17
Mike Newton – Republican
Bob Phalen – Republican
Senate District 20
Sue Vinton – Republican
Senate District 21
Patricia Rae Peppers – Democrat
Senate District 24
Mark Nicholson – Democrat
Mike Yakawich – Republican
Senate District 27
Chris Friedel – Republican
Senate District 36
Jessica Wicks – Democrat
Suzzann Nordwick – Republican
Sara Novak – Democrat
Senate District 38
Becky Beard – Republican
Senate District 44
Wayne Rusk – Republican
Senate District 45
Denley Loge – Republican
Senate District 47
Ellie Hill Boldman – Democrat
House District 2
Tom Millett – Republican
House District 3
Debo Powers – Democrat
House District 4
Lyn Bennett – Republican
Lindsey Jordan – Democrat
House District 5
Braxton Mitchell – Republican
House District 8
Lukas Schubert – Republican
Tony Brockman – Republican
Beth Sibert – Democrat
House District 9
Lee Huestis – Republican
House District 10
Devin Marconi – Democrat
House District 12
Shaun Pandina – Republican
House District 14
Paul Fielder – Republican
House District 17
Zach Wirth – Republican
House District 18
David Arends – Democrat
Llew Jones – Republican
House District 19
Jane Weber – Democrat
House District 20
Rina Moore – Democrat
House District 21
Lela Graham – Democrat
House District 22
George Nikolakakos –Republican
House District 24
Steve Fitzpatrick – Republican
House District 27
Paul Tuss – Democrat
House District 28
Eric Albus – Republican
House District 31
Lance Fourstar – Democrat
House District 35
Gary Parry – Republican
House District 38
Greg Oblander – Republican
House District 40
Mike Vinton – Republican
House District 43
Larry Brewster – Republican
House District 47
James Reavis – Democrat
House District 48
Curtis Schomer – Republican
Rudolf Haden – Democrat
House District 54
Lee Deming – Republican
House District 57
Marty Malone – Republican
Scott Rosenzweig – Democrat
House District 59
Ed Stafman – Democrat
House District 61
Becky Edwards – Democrat
House District 63
Peter Strand – Democrat
John Hansen – Democrat
House District 64
Kelly Kortum – Democrat
House District 65
Anja Wookeyhuffman – Democrat
Brian Close – Democrat
House District 66
Eric Matthews – Democrat
House District 67
Carl Anderson – Democrat
House District 68
Caleb Hinkle – Republican
Jennifer Carlson – Republican
House District 69
Ken Walsh – Republican
House District 70
Christopher St. Jean – Republican
Mary Ann Nicholas – Republican
House District 71
Scott DeMarois – Democrat
House District 74
Marc Lee – Democrat
House District 78
James Bergstrom – Republican
House District 79
Jill Sark – Republican
House District 80
Melissa Romano – Democrat
House District 81
Mary Caferro – Democrat
House District 86
David Bedey – Republican
House District 88
Greg Overstreet – Republican
House District 89
Mark Thane – Democrat
House District 90
Curtis Cochran – Republican
House District 91
Charles Headley – Republican
Shelly Fyant – Democrat
House District 92
Ted Morgan – Republican
Connie Keogh – Democrat
House District 94
Marilyn Marler – Democrat
House District 95
Zooey Zephyr – Democrat
House District 97
Melody Cunningham – Democrat
Lisa Verlanic – Democrat
House District 98
Jonathan Karlen – Democrat
House District 99
Tom France – Democrat
House District 100
S.J. Howell – Democrat