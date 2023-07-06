Kiana Wilson

KALISPELL (KPAX) - A Kalispell man charged with deliberate homicide in the death of a homeless man appeared in court on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Kaleb Elijah Fleck pleaded not guilty during an appearance in Flathead County District Court.

Fleck was taken into custody on June 25, for the assault and murder of 60-year-old Scott Bryan.

Fleck's bail was set at $500,000, but he posted bond on Wednesday and was released from the Flathead County Detention Center.

Conditions for his release include wearing a GPS monitor, he cannot possess firearms and must reside at a specific residence.

A jury trial for deliberate homicide charges on Fleck is scheduled to begin on Nov. 6, 2023.

If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 100 years in the Montana State Prison or the death penalty.