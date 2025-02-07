Bill could start child support at conception

Clayton Murphy

HELENA (UM Legislative News Service) — Women in Montana would be able to request child support payments starting at conception if a bill in the Montana House of Representatives becomes law.

The House Judiciary Committee heard support for House Bill 288 Thursday from both sides of the abortion debate. Proponents said fathers should bear part of the financial burden of prenatal care, particularly in unplanned pregnancies.

Opponents, however, said Montana law already allows women to collect child support for prenatal care after a child’s birth and the bill would complicate medical decisions and put victims of sexual and domestic violence at risk of continued assault and manipulation.

Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, is carrying the bill and said it is part of being consistent with other pro-life legislation she has supported.

"If we are to say that life begins at conception, then we must acknowledge that responsibility and real-life expenses that begin there too,” Sprunger said.

James Talbot is the men’s services lead at Options Clinic, a sexual health clinic in Helena that offers prenatal care and support. Talbot became a father at 19 years old and said he has seen the consequences of low expectations for fathers.

“Where I was told to expect ruin, I found beauty. You cannot legislate the desire to be a good father into a man's heart, but you can legislate an expectation of his behavior,” Talbot said. “Many men will rise to a challenge that's laid before them if the challenge will be made.”

Tracy Ullrey is the CEO of Options Clinic and supported the bill.

“And while this bill cannot address the emotional support, it can address the financial. Circumstances of ‘I cannot afford it’ is the most common reason we hear for women struggling,” Ullrey said.

Opponent Anna Williams, a lawyer focusing on family law, said HB 288 is redundant.

Dr. Timothy Mitchell also opposed the bill. Mitchell specializes in maternal medicine for high-risk pregnancies. He said the bill may influence possible fathers to determine pregnancy as early as possible.

“HB 288 introduces pressure for early paternity determinations, which could coerce individuals into undergoing unnecessary and invasive testing, such as chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis,” Mitchell said.

The committee has not yet voted on HB 288.