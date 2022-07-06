UM’s free Clark Fork River Recreation Shuttle returning for 2nd year

loading...

More floaters will be able to grab their tubes this summer and hop on the University of Montana’s free Clark Fork River Recreation Shuttle.

The UDASH shuttle — which starts up service on Thursday — will have expanded services in its second year of operation.

The shuttles began last summer as a pilot project developed in partnership with Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, the Clark Fork Coalition, the Missoula Downtown Partnership, Mountain Line, Missoula County and the City of Missoula.

Each shuttle — which can accommodate up to 20 people and their floatation devices — will run from UM’s Campus Recreation Center to the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula and to Milltown State Park upon request.

Floaters can bring their inflated or deflated tubes on the bus, and tubes are also available to rent at UM Campus Recreation’s Outdoor Program.

The free shuttle will run each Thursday through Sunday until Aug. 28. Shuttles will run every hour on the hour, starting at 12 p.m. with the last trip departing UM at 6 p.m.

Additionally, half-hour service will be provided on Saturday and Sunday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Large groups are strongly encouraged to RSVP. People who need to park on campus can obtain a parking permit from the shuttle drivers.

Additional information about the UDASH river shuttle can be found at udash.org/river.