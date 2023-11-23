Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) A new national climate report warns that increased wildfires, extreme heatwaves and drought will have widespread impacts on the people, industries and ecosystems in Idaho and across the Northwest.

Released last week, the Fifth National Climate Assessment, or NC5, describes itself as “the U.S. government’s preeminent report on climate change impacts, risks and response.”

The assessment includes a national overview as well as regional breakdowns that use data to show the impact and response to climate change in different places across the country.

“Extreme heat, flooding, wildfires and other climate hazards threaten human health, sense of place, ecosystems, infrastructure and industries in the Northwest,” the assessment found.

For the purposes of the climate assessment, the report defined the Northwest as the states of Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Report shows climate change’s impact on Idaho’s growing seasons

In particular, the assessment warns that climate impacts will have a disproportionate impact on low income communities, rural communities, Native American Tribes and people of color.

Ryan McGoldrick, a program director for Conservation Voters for Idaho, said the new assessment adds to existing science and data to show how much of an impact climate change will have in Idaho. It also demonstrates the interconnected relationships between the environment, people, industries and land.