Colorado poultry workers test positive for bird flu

Sara Wilson

(Colorado Newson) Four poultry workers in Colorado contracted avian flu, state health officials confirmed on Sunday.

A fifth worker at the same commercial egg laying operation is also suspected to be sick, but that case is pending a positive confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The United States now has nine reported cases of avian flu, or bird flu, in humans since an outbreak began in 2022. Colorado’s first case was reported earlier this month. It involved a man working with dairy cattle on a farm in the northeast part of the state.

The latest infected workers, who were culling poultry at a farm in northeast Colorado, have all experienced mild symptoms, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That includes pink eye and respiratory infection symptoms. State epidemiologists suspect the workers were in direct contact with infected birds.

The flu virus, known as H5N1, was detected in U.S. livestock earlier this year. Over the last month, 26 dairy milking cattle herds in Colorado have been affected by the virus, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. That is more than any other state and accounts for half of the total affected herds in the country.

Millions of poultry throughout the country have tested positive for the virus. Poultry products when properly handled and cooked are safe to eat, state health officials said.

Anyone working with livestock who suspects they might have avian flu can call CDPHE at 303-692-2700 (or 303-370-9395 after normal business hours) to get a flu test and medicine if needed.