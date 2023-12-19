Colorado Supreme Court boots Trump off state primary ballot

DENVER (CN) — The Colorado Supreme court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible to hold office under the 14th Amendment, reversing a lower court’s finding and booting him from the state’s Republican primary ballot. The first-of-its-kind decision is expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Four Republican and two independent voters sued Colorado’s secretary of state in the District Court of Denver County in September, angling keep Trump’s name off the primary ballot. The voters claim Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election — culminating in his Jan. 6 speech — disqualify him from holding office.

Passed in the aftermath of the Civil War, the law bars individuals from holding office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” while under the oath of office. The ban can be overturned by a two-thirds vote in the U.S. House and Senate.