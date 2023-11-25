Colorado SupCo schedules hearing in Trump 14th Amendment case

Lindsey Toomer

(Colorado Newsline) The Colorado Supreme Court agreed to consider appeals in a case over whether former President Donald Trump should be barred from the state’s 2024 primary ballot. The Denver-based court Tuesday scheduled oral argument for Dec. 6.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by six Colorado voters who argue that Trump is disqualified from office under a Civil War-era insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Both parties appealed a Denver District Court decision from earlier this month that said Trump should be placed on Colorado’s March presidential primary ballot.

Although Judge Sarah B. Wallace ruled that Trump “engaged in insurrection” within the meaning of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — which prohibits a person who did so after taking an oath to support the Constitution from holding office again — she held that the clause does not apply to the presidency.

Each side will have one hour to present its oral argument starting at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Supreme Court courtroom.

Trump’s team appealed with the hope that a higher court will reverse Wallace’s finding, among other points of her decision it disagrees with, that the Republican presidential frontrunner engaged in insurrection, despite her ordering that his name appear on the ballot.

On the other hand, the plaintiffs want to see the ruling that Section 3 does not apply to the presidency reversed.