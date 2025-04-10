Bill would clarify state agencies’ consultation with tribal gov

Emma White

HELENA (Um Legislative News Service) – Legislators deliberated a bill Wednesday that proponents say will provide a much-needed definition and framework for consultation between the state and tribal governments, while opponents say it will add cumbersome government regulations to state agencies.

Senate Bill 379, sponsored by Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, would require all state agencies to have a written consultation policy, a definition of consultation, and an employee designated as a tribal liaison. Webber said during her work with the Interim State Tribal Relations Committee, she repeatedly heard that the lack of a concrete definition of tribal consultation is leading to misunderstandings and a lack of follow-through on state policies that require tribal input.

“We just kept seeing over and over that we had an issue on what the definition of tribal consultation is on both sides. It’s not just state or tribal, but this is building a relationship,” Webber said.

But Sean Steinbach, representing Sun Mountain Lumber and the Montana Logging Association, said the policy could hinder the ability for state agencies to make timely decisions on environmental issues.

“The language is vague and sets unclear expectations that could lead to costly disagreements over whether consultation was sufficient or whether agreement should have been achieved, all while delaying or halting critical forest management projects,” Steinbach said.

SB 379 passed the Senate with a 27-21 vote before the hearing in the House State Administration Committee on Wednesday.