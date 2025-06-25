US House split on solutions to the high cost of child care

Shauneen Miranda

WASHINGTON — Republicans and Democrats on a U.S. House Education and Workforce subcommittee agreed at a Tuesday hearing that child care affordability was a problem, but proposed different solutions.

While Republicans touted a longstanding block grant and called for choice and flexibility in the child care system, Democrats pushed for more federal investments, including legislative efforts that would cap the cost of child care.

For just one child, families spend between 8.9% and 16% of the median family income on full-day care, according to Department of Labor data from 2022.

“Child care is essential to helping working parents thrive and our local economies grow,” Rep. Kevin Kiley, chair of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education, said at the panel’s hearing.

“At the same time, child care can be exceedingly expensive — the cost is only climbing,” said the California Republican, whose panel is part of the House Committee on Education and Workforce.

Kiley said the Child Care and Development Block Grant “exists to help working families access affordable child care, giving them the freedom to remain in the workforce and increase their economic opportunity, one solution to the problem of child care affordability and access.”

The grant, funded at roughly $8.75 billion in fiscal 2024, goes to states, tribes and territories to help low-income working families access child care.

Kiley noted that “choice” is a program pillar, “giving parents the freedom to make both lifestyle and economic decisions that best meet their individual family’s needs.”

Caitlin Codella Low, managing director of human capital at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank, noted that annually, “the average cost of child care exceeds $10,000 per child, and it’s more than public college tuition in most states, more than the cost of rent in all 50.”

“Employers are paying the price — child care challenges lead to higher absenteeism, lower retention and difficulty recruiting talent,” she added.

Local programs

Todd Barton, the mayor of Crawfordsville, Indiana, highlighted his community’s efforts in addressing a shortage of affordable, high-quality child care.

Barton said that shortage has “deeply affected” the community’s workforce and economic potential.

Some of those efforts include the formation of a child care task force that evolved into an early childhood coalition, a full-day summer program for school-aged children and an early learning center that Barton said has already increased the community’s child care capacity by more than 30%.

Barton said that “to sustain this scale of work, we need strong federal support,” noting that “programs like the Child Care (and) Development Block Grant and Employer-Provided Child Care Credit are essential tools that we need at our disposal.”

Dems blast cuts

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, ranking member of the subcommittee, said that “without bold and sustained federal investment, child care costs will continue to rise and the workforce that provides the care will continue to struggle.”

The Oregon Democrat blasted the proposed cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as part of congressional Republicans’ reconciliation package.

Bonamici described Medicaid and SNAP as “programs that support children, families, child care centers and the child care workforce.”

She also highlighted the Child Care for Working Families Act, which Virginia’s Rep. Bobby Scott, ranking member of the full committee, and Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, reintroduced in their respective chambers during the previous session of Congress.

Bonamici said the bill “would cap the cost of child care at 7% of income, making it affordable for all parents and also provide historic investments in the child care workforce, including higher pay, better benefits and improved training opportunities.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has made sweeping cuts within the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.

The administration reportedly closed down at least five Office of Head Start regional offices earlier this year.

Ruth Friedman, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank, said “we are already seeing very bad impacts from those closings.”

She added that “local programs are not getting the support and the answers they need, grants are coming slowly to them, which is very, very problematic in Head Start, because they really work month-to-month with their budget and lost an enormous amount of expertise on the local needs those programs serve.”

Rep. Summer Lee also called for more federal investment in child care, saying “existing programs are, quite frankly, not cutting it.”

“We know that for every dollar we invest in early childhood education, we save substantially more on services that children won’t need as they grow up,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said.

She called for passage of the Scott-Murray bill, as well as a measure that would guarantee universal child care access.

“This is why we need to pass the Democrats’ legislation like the Child Care for Every Community Act and Child Care for Working Families Act, which I’m looking forward to introducing with Ranking Member Scott in the near future.”