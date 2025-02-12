Matt Simons

(CN) — The U.S. Forest Service acted lawfully when it authorized a cattle grazing project in New Mexico and Arizona, despite activists’ claims that it could impact the endangered Mexican gray wolf population in the area, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, upholding a lower court decision.

The three-judge panel rejected claims by the Western Watershed Project that the Forest Service didn't look hard enough at the effects of the livestock grazing on the Mexican gray wolf, whose wild population is just over 250 in the United States.

Rather, the panel said in its unsigned opinion, the federal agency thoroughly considered those issues and “reasonably concluded” that the proposed grazing was “not likely to adversely affect the subspecies.”

For one, the judges said, the proposed grazing area did not have documented Mexican gray wolf packs, dens, rendezvous sites or territories, and nearly all the grazing allotments had no reported wolf sightings or instances of wolf-livestock conflict.

Additionally, the Mexican gray wolf population within the area nearly doubled between 2016 and 2020, despite higher levels of grazing than those authorized by the Stateline Project — a fact the Forest Service’s attorneys leaned on during oral arguments a week before the decision.

“Given these facts, plaintiffs have not shown that Forest Service’s conclusions were ‘unreasonable,’” the panel wrote.

Cindy Tuell, the Arizona and New Mexico director for Western Watersheds Project, called the court’s decision disappointing.

“Mexican gray wolves are one of the most endangered species that we have in southern Arizona and New Mexico. They desperately need more protections, and one of the biggest threats to the wolf is livestock grazing,” Tuell told Courthouse News.

The nonprofit environmental conservation group is concerned that increased grazing in the area could threaten the recovery of the endangered Mexican gray wolf by disrupting the populations of its prey, which depend on the same grass for food. The group sued the Forest Service in 2021 over the grazing plan, known as the Stateline Project, which was approved in 2019 and began in 2020. After losing summary judgment in late 2023, it appealed to the Ninth Circuit.

Western Watersheds, Tuell said, was suing over the Forest Service’s lack of action just as much as it was grazing land's approval.

The conservationists say the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to produce an environmental impact statement that fully analyzed the effects grazing might have on the fledgling wolf population in the Greater Gila Bioregion — an area spanning the central portion of the Arizona-New Mexico border that is home to at least 26 sensitive species.

“It's the Forest Service's job to tell the public and the judges what the threat is. It's not the public's job to do that science,” Tuell said.

Because the current population is descended from just seven wolves, the group says any potential removals or killings due to conflict with grazing livestock would be devastating to the species’ genetic diversity, which is already dangerously low.

Though Western Watersheds lost its appeal, Tuell found a silver lining. “You know, the Forest Service started doing a much better job at this right after we filed our first lawsuit on this case,” she said.

The U.S. Forest Service did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

The panel of judges behind the decision included U.S. Circuit Judge Bridget Bade, a Donald Trump appointee, as well as U.S. Circuit Judges Richard Clifton and Jay Bybee, both George W. Bush appointees.