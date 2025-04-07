California partially halts crab season to protect whales

Matt Simons

MONTEREY, Calif. (CN) — Commercial crabbing along half of the California coast will halt later this month after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife determined the fishing efforts posed an unacceptable risk to humpback whales migrating back into state waters.

The department announced Thursday that it will close this year’s commercial Dungeness crab season in Monterey Bay and all areas south of it to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in crab fishing gear — a common occurrence in recent years.

The order, effective April 15, will prohibit the commercial fishing and possession of Dungeness crab south of Pigeon Point in Pescadero, California, all the way to the U.S.-Mexico border. Commercial fishing of Dungeness crab will still be allowed from north of Pescadero to the California-Oregon border until the end of the season.

Fish and Wildlife said the action will be in effect until further notice, and the department is expected to reassess the decision on or around April 21, depending on the risk to whales.

Although the move will no doubt reduce whale entanglements south of Monterey Bay, some conservation advocates have criticized the move for continuing to allow crab fishing off Half Moon Bay, San Francisco, and Bodega Bay, where they say whales are now returning to their feeding grounds.

“This repeated pattern of waiting too long to close the fishery is harming endangered whale populations and is a disservice to local fishing communities,” Dr. Geoff Shester, a senior scientist at the international ocean conservation group Oceana, said in a statement.

Shester further critiqued the state for not doing more to protect the whales, saying its current plans were “not working” and advocating for a permanently shortened crabbing season with fixed start and end dates for conventional crabbing gear.

"Establishing a permanently shortened fixed season start and end date for conventional crabbing gear moving forward will benefit the whales, fishermen, and the state of California," Shester said.

The new development specifically deals with conventional crab fishing gear, which uses thick, vertical lines to connect its buoys to its traps. Coastal humpback whales tend to get caught in the lines, and the marine mammals have been spotted in multiple fishing areas and fishing gear entanglements over the past few years, causing state officials to delay the commercial season’s start and close it early many times over the last several years.

According to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), around 75% of reported whale entanglements are fatal, as whales can drag heavy fishing gear for months, limiting their ability to dive and feed. This can lead to hunger, famine, infection from injured flukes, and even amputated appendages and drowning.

The California Dungeness crab harvest has the highest number of documented entanglements of any West Coast fishery, prompting efforts to limit encounters between fishing gear and whales. Furthermore, scientists believe that the number of documented entangled whales represents only 10% of the total number of whales entangled.

According to Fish and Wildlife, four humpback whales were proven to be entangled in California commercial Dungeness crab gear last year, with an additional 10 caught in unidentified fishing gear that could be California Dungeness crab gear.

However, the situation isn’t hopeless for those looking to get some more crabbing in before the season’s end. Fishermen can still use whale-friendly pop-up fishing gear to continue commercial Dungeness crab fishing under experimental fishing permits approved by the California Fish and Game Commission.

Recreational crab fishing will also remain largely unaffected by the declaration, except in Monterey Bay, where Fish and Wildlife also placed a recreational crab trap restriction throughout. However, the department did remind the public that other methods like hoop nets and crab snares will still be allowed in the bay through the end of the season.

California has put over $6 million into addressing entanglements in recent years, including the purchase and installation of electronic monitoring technology for fishery gear. Much of the money also went toward tools to evaluate risk and expand testing of alternative gear.

According to the Fish and Wildlife, managing the Dungeness crab industry while protecting marine life like whales and sea turtles has evolved into a joint effort involving fishers, environmental groups, scientists and agency partners. Over the past five years, the Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group met almost 150 times. Over 50 risk assessments were performed, along with aerial surveys covering over 20,000 miles of coastline.