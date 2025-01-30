No survivors found in crash between airliner, chopper

Ariana Figueroa

WASHINGTON (States Newsroom) — An American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter late Wednesday on approach to Reagan National Airport in Virginia just across from the District of Columbia, plunging both aircraft into the Potomac River.

“Unfortunately we were not able to rescue anyone,” Jack Potter, head of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said during a Thursday morning press conference.

American Eagle Flight 5342 had originated in Wichita, Kansas. Those aboard included U.S. figure skaters traveling from Kansas as well as Russian skaters, according to the U.S. Figure Skating association and the Kremlin.

American Airlines confirmed there were 60 passengers on board and four flight crew and that the flight was landing at DCA, the National Airport call letters. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

John Donnelly, D.C. fire chief, said about 300 emergency responders were searching the Potomac. Donnelly noted at the press conference that they were pivoting from rescue operations to recovery.

He said 27 bodies had been recovered from the plane and one from the helicopter.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on social media that an investigation by DOD and the Army has “launched immediately.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation of the crash, officials said.

Hegseth posted an email statement from spokesperson Heather Chairez for the U.S. military’s Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, stating that the helicopter had been on a training flight. The helicopter was operating out of Davison Army Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, according to the statement.

Many questions

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said during the press conference that “at this time we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path” of the passenger aircraft.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that she had spoken to Trump administration officials, but not directly with President Donald Trump.

Trump overnight posted on social media, seemingly criticizing that the crash occurred, and that it’s a “a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented.”

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport,” he said. “The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane.”

Newly confirmed Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said at the press conference that he agreed the crash was preventable, that Wednesday night was “a clear night,” and that both aircraft were in a “standard flight pattern.”

“Prior to the collision, the flight paths that were being flown from the military and from American (Airlines), that was not unusual for what happens in the DC airspace,” Duffy said.

He added that “everything was standard in the lead up to the crash.”

“Something went wrong here,” Duffy said.

A separate White House statement noted that the president had been briefed and was monitoring the situation.

Virginia’s Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who have raised concerns about crowded flight paths at DCA, said they look forward to the independent investigation from NTSB.

“It’s not a time to speculate,” Kaine said. “It’s a time to investigate and get answers to the questions we need, and I have confidence that will be done.”

Difficult conditions for rescue operations

Bowser said the governors of Maryland and Virginia provided D.C. with personnel to aid in search and rescue operations.

Donnelly noted there were major challenges in the rescue operations, such as water that’s 8 feet deep, freezing temperatures, and the cover of night.

“There is wind, there is pieces of ice out there, so it’s just dangerous and hard to work in, and because there’s not a lot of lights, you’re out there searching every square inch of space to see if you can find anybody,” he said. “The water is dark, it is murky, and that is a very tough condition for them to dive in.”

Kansas Republican Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall were at an earlier press conference at DCA, hours after the crash.

“We’re we will do everything we can to make certain that we’re supportive of the rescue efforts, and we’ll do everything we can to make certain that our subcommittee and Congress is engaged in what needs to take place following the outcome of this evening and this this month’s kind of investigation,” Moran said.

Moran sits on the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. He added that he’s talked to the White House, American Airlines and DOD.

At the first press conference hours after the crash, Duffy noted that there would be an investigation.

“So obviously, there’ll be a review of what happened here tonight, and after the FAA studies what happened, we will take appropriate action if necessary to modify flight paths,” Duffy said.

Marshall expressed his sympathies with those on board the flight.

“We wish there was more that we can do,” he said. “I want the folks back home to know that we care and we love them.”

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that several of its team members were on the flight.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas. We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available,” the organization said in a statement provided to States Newsroom.

Unknown number of Kansans aboard

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said during a Thursday morning press conference at 8 a.m. Central that they had not received the flight manifest and do not know whether or how many Kansas residents were on board.

“I am in direct contact with American Airlines to find out the confirmed information to provide to all of you,” Wu said.

The Wichita Airport Authority activated its family incident support team Wednesday night, and Wu said one family came to the airport seeking information about the crash.

The direct flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C., began on Jan. 8, 2024, according to Wichita officials.

“We were very honored to have gotten that flight and continue to advocate for those nonstop flights out of our community,” Wu said. “This is a true tragedy, and one that this (city) council and myself want all of our community members to know that our hearts are heavy, they’re also grieving, and we will provide the support that we can to those who have been affected.”

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes said he was in touch with White House officials through Wednesday night.

“When a tragic incident like this happens, obviously, we want to do the investigation, which will take days and weeks to go through that process, and to make sure that we can prevent accidents like this from happening in the future,” Estes, who represents the Wichita area, said at the press briefing.

American Airlines is publishing updates at news.aa.com, and the company is instructing victims’ family members to call 1-800-679-8215.