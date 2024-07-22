Daines calls on Biden to resign, Gianforte questions Harris

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said President Joe Biden needs to do more than bow out of the re-election race — he needs to resign altogether.

“As a country, we all watched the debate and it was immediately clear there is something wrong with President Biden,” said Daines, a Republican, in a statement from his office. “Since then, several prominent Democrats have come forward with stories that suggest Joe Biden has a condition that is getting worse, not better.

“If Joe Biden is no longer capable of running for re-election, he is no longer capable of serving as President. Being President is the hardest job in the world, and I no longer have confidence that Joe Biden can effectively execute his duties as Commander-in-Chief.”

After pressure from Democrats following a lackluster-at-best performance at the June 27 presidential debate, President Biden on Sunday announced he was not going to seek re-election. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris of California, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 primaries.

However, Biden also said he would keep doing the job “for the remainder of my term.”

Montana Republicans agreed Biden shouldn’t seek another term but raised questions about the timing of his decision. Montana Democrats praised him for being a “champion for working people” and for his public service.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Montana’s senior senator, earlier urged Biden to step aside, and he lauded the president’s move.

“I respect President Biden’s decision and believe it is the right thing to do for our country,” Tester said in a statement. “Sharla and I thank him for his lifetime of public service and dedication to our great nation.”

Tester earlier said he supports an open nomination process for a replacement.

The Democratic Party said it will undertake “a transparent and orderly process” to select a candidate who will be able to defeat Republican and former President Donald Trump.

Harris, former U.S. senator, said she intends to be the nominee, although her selection is not assured.

Harris is a champion in the Biden administration of reproductive rights and abortion access, and she previously served as the attorney general of California and district attorney of San Francisco.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte questioned both Biden’s ability to complete his current term and Harris’ role in shielding his condition from the public.

“There are a lot of questions here, and the American people deserve answers,” Gianforte said in a statement. “If Joe Biden is incapable of running for reelection and serving another term, it’s a fair question whether he can or should finish out his current term.

“And as Joe Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris should come clean about why she actively hid Joe Biden’s condition from the American people.”

Biden didn’t cite any condition in the letter he released announcing his decision to drop out, only that he believes it is “in the best interest of my party and the country.”

However, during the recent presidential debate, he looked confused, his mouth frequently hung open, and he make nonsensical remarks.

Biden attributed his poor performance to age. Until Sunday, he had pledged to remain in the race, but the letter said he would speak in more detail later this week about his decision to drop out.

On social media, Republican U.S. Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale also said Biden shouldn’t be on the job.

“President Biden’s decision to not seek reelection was the right move, albeit far too late,” Zinke said in a post to X. “The Biden Presidency has been an unmitigated disaster both foreign and domestic. … Regardless of who the democrats nominate what they fail to realize is Donald J. Trump is more than a man. He represents a movement of millions of Americans who are ready to Make America Great Again and Save Our Country.”

Trump is a convicted felon. He’s slightly leading in recent polls over both Biden and Harris.

Rosendale said the following on X: “I’m glad the Democrat party is coming to grips with the fact that Joe Biden CANNOT and WILL NOT serve four more years as President.”

Montana Democratic Party Executive Director Sheila Hogan, however, praised Biden’s record.

“From revitalizing America’s infrastructure to bringing down the cost of health care, the President has been a champion for working people and we’re grateful for the historic accomplishments of this administration,” Hogan said in a statement. “We respect President Biden’s decision and thank him for a lifetime of public service. Montana Democrats are committed to working hard for our candidates up and down the ballot and winning in November.”

The Montana Republican Party, however, joined in the call for Biden to resign in a statement posted to Facebook: “If Joe Biden is unfit to run for re-election, he is unfit to serve as President. He must resign immediately.”