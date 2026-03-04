Daines withdraws from re-election, backs Alme

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Just before the closure of candidate filing in Montana, incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines withdrew from his re-election campaign for a third term.

U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme filed for office at 4:52 p.m. and Daines endorsed Alme in a statement shortly after.

Daines did not give a specific reason behind his retirement, but released a lengthy statement late on Wednesday.

“Serving the people of Montana in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate the past 13 years has been the greatest honor of my professional career and I am grateful to God for allowing me to serve,” Daines said. “After wrestling with this decision for months, I have decided I will not seek re-election. It is time for a new leaders like Tim Sheehy to spearhead the fight for Montana in the United States Senate.

“Prior to public service, I spent 28 years in the private sector. While I found those years very rewarding, they didn’t compare to the fulfillment I’ve found in public service. I’m energized, encouraged, and ready for what comes next.

“I’m thankful to have served alongside President Trump and my colleagues in the Senate. Together, we built a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, spearheaded Republican control of the Senate, delivered the largest tax cut in history, unleashed American energy dominance, secured our southern border, enacted the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act—the most significant conservation achievement in half a century—and forged stronger ties with critical allies across the globe.

“I am especially indebted to my exceptional staff, who have worked tirelessly each day to serve Montanans. Thank you for creating countless “raving fans” through your efforts.

“Finally, I am most grateful to my sweet wife, Cindy, of 39 years. For the past 13 years, Cindy has selflessly dropped me off at the airport at 5 a.m. on most Mondays for the commute back to DC. Together, we look forward to the next chapter: cherishing moments with seven grandchildren, spending more time in Montana, and continuing to make a difference.”

In his statement, Daines also endorsed Alme, of Billings, for the Senate seat.

“I’ve known Kurt Alme for years. He was appointed U.S. Attorney by President (Donald) Trump in his first term and then reappointed when President Trump was reelected because he did such a good job cracking down on crime. Kurt launched Project Safe Neighborhoods, took on the meth crisis head-on, confronted cartels flooding our state with fentanyl, and did everything in his power to make Montana safe.”

Alme did not immediately return a call for comment on Wednesday night.

The Montana Republican Party did not immediately have comment on the withdrawal.

Montana’s senior Senate seat has been considered safely Republican by analysts.

In 2020, Daines won re-election over popular two-term Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock by 10 points.

While there are many challengers in the race across parties, much attention has been paid to the independent bid by former University of Montana president Seth Bodnar, who announced this morning.

Bodnar’s campaign did not have a comment as of publication, neither did additional candidates contacted by the Daily Montanan.