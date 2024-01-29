Company acquires 668 acres in Utah for data center campus

Alixel Cabrera

(Utah News Dispatch) Tract, a Denver-based data center developing firm, acquired over 668 acres of land in Eagle Mountain potentially for a data center campus.

The parcel is in the city’s technology overlay zone, which means it could host data centers, clean manufacturing, and research and development sites.

Tract, which focuses on master-planned data center parks, is working with Rocky Mountain Power to build a new transmission infrastructure by 2028 to provide 400 megawatts to the campus, according to a news release.

“We identified data centers early on as a way to employ residents, pay for the infrastructure of our growing city, and form partnerships to strengthen this close-knit community,” Eagle Mountain Mayor Tom Westmoreland said in the release.

Westmoreland added that beyond the fiscal impact of the purchase, the new neighbors “have been great additions” to the community, and that the city hopes to partner with similar companies to develop more tech campuses.

Tract joins a booming tech hub in the Utah city that attracts developers because of the state’s data center sales tax exemption. That includes Meta, which is building a 2-million-square-foot expansion of its Eagle Mountain campus, and Google, which acquired a 300-acre parcel in the area.

“Eagle Mountain has distinguished itself through thoughtful planning and having sufficient contiguous land to meet the campus needs of tomorrow,” Graham Williams, chief investment officer of Tract, said in the release. “We appreciate the partnership with the city and look forward to accelerating responsible infrastructure for data center development.”