Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) Montana Democratic Party chairperson Shannon O’Brien announced Monday she was resigning her leadership position with the party “effective immediately” to endorse independent U.S. Senate candidate Seth Bodnar.

In a statement to MS NOW, O’Brien described the reasons she supports Bodnar, and she also expressed reservations about Alani Bankhead, the Democratic nominee.

In an email, Bankhead said O’Brien already has been working against her.

“Shannon didn’t switch sides today,” Bankhead said in a statement from her campaign. “She’s been working against the Democratic nominee since the summer.”

Political analysts point to Republican Kurt Alme as the frontrunner in the Senate race. Libertarian Kyle Austin is also running.

O’Brien, who described herself in the statement as “a lifelong Montana Democrat,” said Alme does not share Democratic values and must be defeated.

“I know Bodnar to be someone who listens,” O’Brien said. “He is kind, hardworking and bright. I can say with confidence he has what’s best for Montana’s future in mind.”

O’Brien joins other Dems

O’Brien is the latest high-profile Democrat to sign onto the campaign of Bodnar, a military veteran and former University of Montana president.

In a social media post last week, Denise Juneau, former superintendent of public instruction, said Bodnar was among the candidates she and her mom, former longtime state lawmaker Carol Juneau, were supporting.

The Juneaus are Democratic stalwarts whose opinions are sought by Montanans.

O’Brien told the Daily Montanan she became convinced Bodnar is the only shot Democrats and independents have of beating Alme.

She said she initially worried her resignation might harm other Democratic candidates, whom she supports, but she took the step after discussions with advisers assuaged her concern.

O’Brien told the Daily Montanan she believes many Democrats remain undecided in the Senate race, and she wants to help.

“Maybe I have the opportunity to communicate to them (undecided Democrats) that ‘It’s OK. You can be a good Democrat and you can vote for an independent who will fight for our values,’” O’Brien said.

Bankhead fights back

For months, O’Brien said she has been taking calls asking if she could persuade Bankhead to step out of the race. She said Bankhead has been unresponsive to discussion.

“She hasn’t returned my calls since June,” O’Brien said.

A spokesperson for Bankhead’s campaign said the record shows Bankhead communicated with the party in June and July.

In a statement, Bankhead said O’Brien tried to undermine her campaign, partly by investigating whether the party could legally “refuse to replace me (on the ballot) if I quit.”

“If Ms. O’Brien called, she was calling a nominee she was working to remove from the ballot,” said Bankhead spokesperson Kaight Meyers in an email.

In the statement to MS NOW, O’Brien said she was taking the uncomfortable step of airing concerns about Bankhead because “the future of our state and our country is at stake.”

She said Bankhead refused advice from political leaders in the state despite being “almost brand new to Montana,” and she questions Bankhead’s commitment to protecting a woman’s right to choose.

Bankhead’s stance is pro-choice. Her campaign site said her position “distinguishes between matters of personal faith and the role of the government.”

Bankhead said the only “advice” she received from “the party’s old guard” was to quit: “That was a pressure campaign, not advice.”

In the statement, O’Brien also said Bankhead doesn’t have “the momentum, resources, or will to win this race.”

“Montanans can feel that Washington, and our democracy, stopped working for them a while ago,” O’Brien said. “This needs to be fixed, and Bodnar has built his entire campaign around it.”

Democratic Party regroups

In a news release announcing a new chairperson, the Montana Democratic Party said its work “continues with focus and determination.”

It named Bruce Knutson, formerly vice chairperson, as its new leader, but did not directly address O’Brien’s decision.

Knutson, of Helena, said Democrats want leaders who will “lower costs, protect health care and stand up for working families,” and the party has voters to reach and “seats to win.”

“Our strength has never rested with one person,” Knutson said.

Other members of the Democratic Party board have expressed support for Bodnar in the past including in a letter in August asking Bankhead to drop out of the race.

In a statement, Bodnar said he was grateful for O’Brien’s courage and lifetime of service to Montanans.

“Montanans of every political stripe are coming together in this race because they know what’s at stake, and they’re ready to send an independent senator to Washington who answers only to them,” Bodnar said.