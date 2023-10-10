Sara Wilson

(Colorado Newsline) Over 2,000 people gathered at Temple Emanuel in Denver on Monday night to mourn the deaths of Israeli civilians over the weekend during a deadly attack by a militant group.

“These last three days have been incredibly difficult for all of us that have a love for Israel and a love for humanity. The barbaric, horrible attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has simply been devastating for us,” Scott Levin, the Mountain States regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, told the crowd.

“To be clear, there is no justification for such horrendous atrocities and war crimes.”

The Gaza militant group Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise air, land and sea attack on Israel, heading into multiple towns and launching rockets from Gaza. Fighters killed more than 900 Israeli people, many of them civilians — including over 200 at a music festival near the border — and injured thousands, according to Israeli leaders. They also took hostages into Gaza.

In response, Israel declared war on Hamas. The country sealed Gaza off from food, fuel and other supplies and began a campaign of airstrikes on the area. Palestinian health officials said that nearly 700 people had been killed and thousands wounded by Israeli retaliation as of Monday afternoon.

The violent conflict follows decades of tension between Israel and Palestinian authorities. The Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza have largely been subjected to military occupation by the Israeli government since 1967, and Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007. The United Nations has tracked deaths and injuries related to the conflict since 2008 until mid-September, with close to 160,000 on the Palestinian side and about 6,600 on the Israeli side.

‘Easier to believe’

On Monday, those at Temple Emanuel heard words of support from clergy and elected officials. In attendance were Democratic U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette of Denver, Jason Crow of Centennial, Joe Neguse of Lafayette and Yadira Caraveo of Thornton, as well as Attorney General Phil Weiser, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and a handful of state lawmakers. Every seat in the sanctuary was full and hundreds listened from an overflow room.

“When I would ask my grandmother, a Holocaust survivor who gave birth to my mom in a concentration camp, how could she believe in a better future, she would tell me that it’s easier to believe. She refused to give up hope,” Weiser said.

DeGette, who represents Denver in Congress, spoke about an anticipated resolution of support for Israel — even without a speaker in the House of Representatives.

“I know you can’t believe we can actually do something bipartisan in Congress, but we can do something bipartisan if it comes to Israel,” she said.

The United States has already started sending munition and military aid to the country, the White House said Monday. At least 11 Americans were killed in the attacks.

Colorado lawmaker faces backlash

Colorado leaders mostly condemned the attack on Israel, widely labeling it as terrorism.

“Here in Colorado, we take a stand against terrorism. We continue to strive to create a Colorado for all, where everyone can thrive no matter where they are from or what they believe. This is vigil is about mourning the innocent lives that have been lost and those whose fates remain unknown, but it is also about hope,” Polis said in a statement Monday, which was read by Weiser at the vigil.

Every member of Colorado’s congressional delegation indicated support for Israel, a close ally of the United States.

Colorado state Rep. Iman Jodeh, a Democrat from Aurora whose parents are Palestinian immigrants, shared a link over the weekend to a Human Rights Watch report that equates the Israel government’s treatment of Palestinians to crimes against humanity. She urged people to educate themselves on the conflict’s history and context.

“Violence begets violence. While we hear about the futile actions of the government and organizations in conflict, let us not forget, it is the civilians who pay the cost of conflict — often with their lives in an unending cycle of violence. I know that right now, many are sending thoughts and prayers. But I challenge that, and say we must be concerned with human rights, and that this moment deserves a real examination, introspection and an honest pursuit of knowledge to put an end to the decades-long violence,” she wrote in a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Rep. Tim Hernández, a Denver Democrat who was selected to fill a vacant seat at the Legislature in August, has faced criticism for attending a rally organized by the Colorado Palestine Coalition on Saturday. The backlash has mostly come from Republicans.

The action was to “support the decolonization of Palestine, the end of the occupation, and (to stand) against the apartheid and genocide of Palestinians,” the group wrote in an Instagram caption.

State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Commerce City Democrat, said in a statement that she disagreed with Hernández’s decision to attend the rally.

“This is a deeply complex issue, in which many different perspectives exist — but one thing must remain clear: the wanton murder of hundreds of Jewish families is a terrible tragedy, and I am appalled and heartbroken by these horrific acts of violence,” she said.

In a lengthy statement, Hernández wrote that he is against attacking innocent people and is “heartbroken for any loss of life at all.”

“I listened at a rally on Saturday in solidarity with the Colorado Palestinian community, not Hamas, because Palestinian people shared in the tragic loss of life this weekend. I did not speak or attend the rally in support of Hamas or in support of the attacks on Israel that took place over the weekend,” he wrote. “I have listened and heard deeply from Jewish and Israeli Coloradans who have called for my solidarity in mourning their losses as well. I take my job as a Representative in the State of Colorado seriously; I will always seek to listen to the experiences of all impacted community members to offer healing, space, and support to all in grief and mourning.”

Temple Emanuel is the oldest and largest synagogue in the Rocky Mountain region, according to the temple website.