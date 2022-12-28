Mixed-use housing, retail development in the works for Hip Strip

James Dobson

(KPAX) A group of developers released a sneak peek of a new mixed-use apartment complex near the Hip Strip this week, marking the latest project proposed for the downtown area.

MTN News spoke with local real estate developer Jessie Eagen about the project, and he said he hopes more than 100 units could be built in the half-city block along South Fourth and Myrtle streets.

The renderings show what the developers hope the building could look like, but Eagan said since construction could start more than three and a half years from now, things may change.

What is for certain is the six businesses currently in the space — Kettlehouse, Le Petit Outre, Taco Sano, Kent Brothers Auto, and GCS — would all need to move during construction.

Eagan is currently looking for investors to join him in the project and said he's talking with the businesses already there to see if they'd like to have a commercial space in the new development.

"We want them (the businesses) to stay," Eagan said. "They're excited to have a new building to stay in."

This would mark the fourth build Eagan has in Missoula, and he said they had a third party take a look at their plan to acknowledge that the apartments align with Missoula's growth plan.

The Hip Strip was detailed in depth in the new Downtown Master Plan and eyed for upward growth. The property eyed by Eagen has been described as underutilized and includes vacant blacktop.

A separate project is also planned on the former Missoulian property.