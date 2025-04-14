First tail-club dinosaur tracks found in Canadian Rockies

Jeremy Yurow

(CN) — A paleontological discovery in the Canadian Rockies has revealed the first-ever identified footprints of armored dinosaurs with tail clubs, according to research published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology on Monday.

The 100-million-year-old fossilized tracks, found at sites in both Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, represent a significant advancement in understanding the evolutionary history of ankylosaurs — the heavily armored, tank-like dinosaurs that roamed North America during the Cretaceous period.

What makes these footprints noteworthy is their three-toed pattern, distinguishing them from the four-toed ankylosaur tracks commonly found across North America. This characteristic identifies them as belonging to ankylosaurid ankylosaurs, which featured distinctive sledgehammer-like tail clubs.

The research team, led by Dr. Victoria Arbour, curator of paleontology at the Royal BC Museum, has named the new species Ruopodosaurus clava, meaning "the tumbled-down lizard with a club/mace," a reference to both the mountainous discovery location and the dinosaur's distinctive tail weapon.

"While we don't know exactly what the dinosaur that made Ruopodosaurus footprints looked like, we know that it would have been about 5-6 metres long, spiky and armoured, and with a stiff tail or a full tail club," Arbour said via a press release. "Ankylosaurs are my favourite group of dinosaurs to work on, so being able to identify new examples of these dinosaurs in British Columbia is really exciting for me."

The discovery fills a crucial gap in the fossil record. While ankylosaur bones are common findings, these new footprints provide evidence of ankylosaurids' presence in North America during a period from which no skeletal remains have been recovered.

Dating back to approximately 100 to 94 million years ago during the middle Cretaceous period, these tracks challenge previous theories that ankylosaurids had temporarily disappeared from North America. Prior to this discovery, no ankylosaurid bones had been found from the period between 100 and 84 million years ago.

"Ever since two young boys discovered an ankylosaur trackway close to Tumbler Ridge in the year 2000, ankylosaurs and Tumbler Ridge have been synonymous. It is really exciting to now know through this research that there are two types of ankylosaurs that called this region home, and that Ruopodosaurus has only been identified in this part of Canada," said Dr. Charles Helm, scientific advisor at the Tumbler Ridge Museum in a written statement.

Helm had noted the presence of several three-toed ankylosaur trackways around Tumbler Ridge for years before inviting Arbour to collaborate on identifying and interpreting them during a 2023 visit. The research team also included Eamon Drysdale, curator at the Tumbler Ridge Museum, Roy Rule, geoscientist at the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark and the late Martin Lockley of the University of Colorado.

Understanding ankylosaurs requires distinguishing between their two main groups. Nodosaurid ankylosaurs featured flexible tails and four-toed feet, while ankylosaurid ankylosaurs possessed the characteristic tail club and only three toes. The well-documented Tetrapodosaurus borealis footprints found throughout North America belong to nodosaurids, making these new three-toed tracks the first confirmed ankylosaurid footprints discovered worldwide.

The finding also provides evidence that both types of ankylosaurs — nodosaurids and ankylosaurids — coexisted in the same region during this time period, contributing valuable information to paleontologists' understanding of dinosaur diversity and distribution in prehistoric North America.

Arbour emphasized the significance of the region for future discoveries: "This study also highlights how important the Peace Region of northeastern BC is for understanding the evolution of dinosaurs in North America — there's still lots more to be discovered."

The Tumbler Ridge area, which received UNESCO Global Geopark designation in 2014, continues to yield important paleontological findings that reshape our understanding of ancient ecosystems.