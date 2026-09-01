Director out at MDT, replacement to be named

Jordan Hansen

The Governor’s Office announced on Monday that Montana Department of Transportation Director Chris Dorrington will be stepping down on Oct. 1 for a job in the private sector.

Dorrington worked for the state for two decades, previously as the director for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality before taking over the transportation job in 2024. A new head for MDT is expected to be announced in the “coming weeks,” a press release stated.

“Chris Dorrington is the kind of changemaker you want in state government,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press release. “His exceptional ability to lead made lasting impacts at the DEQ and MDT. From reducing permitting backlogs to ensuring we had the right leaders in each agency division to best serve the people of Montana, Dorrington always stepped up to the plate. His commitment to efficiency and customer service will continue to serve the state for years to come.”

Dorrington also served on the state’s housing task force. A news release stated worker safety numbers improved under Dorrington’s watch.

“I have worked hard for the citizens, our stakeholders and our agency staff. For 20 years absolutely great things have been accomplished by dedicated, intelligent and hard-working people I have been blessed to work alongside,” Dorrington said in a press release. “My greatest hope is that everyone I’ve worked with will continue to hold our work and the importance of our relationships in the highest regard.”

Two other cabinet officials have left their positions over the last year.

Former Department of Corrections head Brian Gootkin left his position late last year after President Donald Trump chose him and the Senate confirmed him as the U.S. Marshal for Montana, while Department of Administration head Misty Ann Giles leaves her role at the end of August, also for the private sector.