Rep. Downing appointed to House Natural Resources Committee

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Montana Rep. Troy Downing is the newest member of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

The bipartisan committee oversees myriad subjects including American energy production, mineral lands and mining, fisheries and wildlife, public lands, oceans, Native Americans, irrigation and reclamation.

“Montana is defined by its wealth of natural resources,” Downing said in a statement. “The laws and regulations impacting these resources have direct implications for the people I represent, and I could not be more excited to have a seat at the table that oversees energy production, mining, public lands, irrigation, and our tribal communities.”

Downing, who formerly served as the Montana State Auditor, also serves on the Financial Services and Small Business committees. He is a member of the bipartisan Public Lands Caucus formed by Western Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke last summer.

“Montana is blessed with vast natural resources, and Representative Downing will be a key ally in unleashing American energy dominance to lower costs for American families and conserving our public lands,” said Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman, an Arkansas Republican.