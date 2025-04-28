House advances legislation to study early literacy

Emma White

HELENA (UM Legislative News Service) – The House of Representatives advanced legislation Friday that will create a study of early literacy rates in Montana’s children, a move proponents say will help address low rates of reading proficiency in young kids.

Rep. Linda Reksten, R-Polson, said House Resolution 63 will provide data to inform the next Legislature about whether early literacy intervention programs created in 2023 and 2025 are working.

“The reason to follow this data is because we can make the strongest improvement in our student achievement in accessing skills of reading and math if we follow this data because it will set children up to be successful in upper elementary, middle and high school, and that’s where we see the dire effects when kids are not proficient and can’t read or do math,” Reksten said.

Sarah Froehlke, a policy analyst at Zero to Five Montana, spoke in support of the bill at a committee hearing earlier in the week. According to Zero to Five Montana, 46% of Montana kids are reading at or above grade level.

“This bill provides an opportunity to look at early learning in Montana and find opportunities for improvement for our families and youngest learners,” Froehlke said.

There were no opponents at the committee hearing. HJ 63 passed the first House vote 78-22, and awaits final judgment before moving to the Senate for debate.