Early voting in Colorado outpaces 2022 midterm election

Lindsey Toomer

(Colorado Newsline) More than half a million Coloradans have already voted in the 2026 midterm election, according to the first turnout report from the secretary of state’s office.

As of late Monday, 509,364 voters already submitted their ballots — good for about 12.6% of all active voters in Colorado. Most ballots returned have been mail ballots.

Democrats outpace Republican voters with 33.4% of ballots returned so far compared to 24.2%. Unaffiliated voters, who represent just over half or all registered voters in Colorado, make up 41.3% of ballots returned.

Early turnout from all parties so far is outpacing the 2022 midterm elections, while unaffiliated and Democratic turnout also outpaces 2024.

Voters 55 and older cast about 68.5% of ballots so far.

El Paso County, the county with the largest population in the state, has the highest turnout so far, representing 12.5% of ballots returned.

Voters who register to vote through Oct. 26 can expect to receive a ballot in the mail.

Coloradans can update their voter registration through Election Day.

Voters have until 7 p.m., Nov. 3, to return their ballot at a drop box or polling center or vote in person. A valid ID is required to vote in person.