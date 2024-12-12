Electric transportation partnership launches across West

Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) The nonprofit Treasure Valley Clean Cities Coalition, based in Boise, Idaho, is partnering in a new multi-state collaboration that is working to identify and connect sites for electric vehicle charging stations in the West.

The new collaboration is called ChargeWest, the West Electric Highway, and it is a partnership across eight states, including Colorado in the Intermountain West. The other states are Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, Arizona and New Mexico.

The goal of the project is to connect a network of electric vehicle charging sites along highways and scenic byways across the eight states, said Randi Walkins, executive director of Treasure Valley Clean Cities. That would reduce vehicle emissions and allow electric vehicle drivers to safely take long road trips through the West to visit scenic national parks or more remote attractions, knowing that they would have charging stations available along the route.

“The goal is to try to make a fluid, connected experience for electric vehicle drivers or prospective electric vehicles drivers so they can get from one part of the state to another, or one part of the country to another,” Walkins said in a phone interview.

Many of the organizations partnering in the project are members of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities and Communities program.

Idaho isn’t alone. Four of Idaho’s neighboring states have a partner participating in ChargeWest, including Utah Clean Cities.

“The ChargeWest project reflects our commitment to clean energy and a sustainable future,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a written statement. “By investing in electric corridors and resilient grid systems, we are reducing our carbon footprint and supporting gateway communities that serve millions of visitors annually. As more visitors drive electric vehicles, this initiative underscores our dedication to preserving the Intermountain West’s natural beauty, including our 19 renowned national parks, while leading the way in electric transportation.”

Walkins said Utah Clean Cities Executive Director Tammie Bostic was instrumental in forging the partnership between states in the West.

Partners look to identify sites for charging stations

ChargeWest received a $1.5 million contract from the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technology Office, Treasure Valley Clean Cities Coalition said in a press release. Walkins said the collaborators are working to plan routes in Idaho and across the Intermountain West.

One way Treasure Valley Clean Cities will do that is work with the National ElectrIc Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program – or NEVI. NEVI is seeking to develop a connected network of electric vehicle charging stations situated every 50 miles on interstate highways across the country.

ChargeWest can work with NEVI in Idaho to identify smaller, scenic byways for electric vehicle charging sites to connect Idaho to neighboring states and reduce vehicle emissions here.

As part of the NEVI program, the state recently completed a study to assess locations for electric vehicle charging stations in Idaho and announced potential locations for electric vehicle charging stations, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

Walkins said ChargeWest is important because of the size and remoteness of the West. There are challenges to driving electric vehicles in the West, but Walkins said they can be overcome, which is where ChargeWest comes in.

“The intermountain West has some of the most rural and special places in the United States,” Walkins said. “What’s really exciting is if we can figure out how to use electric vehicles in our rural areas, then the entire U.S. can.”