UM, MSU football teams to appear on ESPN networks this season

FARMINGTON, Utah — As part of its continued partnership with ESPN, the Big Sky Conference announced Thursday a pair of regular-season football games that will be nationally televised on ESPN’s family of linear networks.

The two matchups selected by ESPN will feature Idaho at Montana State on Oct. 12 and UC Davis at Montana on Nov. 9. Network details and kickoff times for both games will be announced by ESPN and the Big Sky Conference at a later date.

Idaho’s trip to Bozeman this October will be a chance for Montana State to earn redemption following last season’s 24-21 loss at the Kibbie Dome, while UC Davis will seek its second-straight victory in Missoula after winning against Montana for the first time in 2018.

The four Big Sky teams selected for linear games this fall finished with a combined 37-14 record in 2023, and Montana, Montana State and Idaho all earned national seeds for last year’s playoffs.

Since the Big Sky’s latest partnership with ESPN began in 2021, the conference has had seven of its football teams featured in linear network games on ESPN.

Additionally, it was announced Thursday that Montana State’s season opener at New Mexico on Aug. 24 will air on FS1 with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Albuquerque, N.M.