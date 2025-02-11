Trump tells states billions in EV charger money is on hold

Jake Goldstein-Street

(Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Trump administration told states late last week it was blocking money for electric vehicle chargers, including $52 million for Oregon and $71 million for Washington, one of the latest steps by the White House to halt Biden-era funding.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, known as NEVI, was set to dole out a total of $5 billion to states to build charging networks along highways. The Federal Highway Administration previously approved states’ plans for using the money.

Washington’s Department of Transportation had identified Interstate 5 and other highways where it hoped to focus its charging efforts. Oregon planned to use its share of the money for charging stations on U.S. Highway 97 and Interstate 205, as well as Interstate 5 south of Eugene.

But in a letter Thursday, the federal transportation department told states it was suspending approval of spending plans for the EV charger money.

“The new leadership of the Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) has decided to review the policies underlying the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program,” wrote Emily Biondi, of the Federal Highway Administration.

She said the agency was rescinding approval of all state plans for the program.

“Therefore, effective immediately, no new obligations may occur under the NEVI Formula Program until the updated final NEVI Formula Program Guidance is issued and new State plans are submitted and approved,” Biondi wrote.

Biondi said that the highway administration hoped to have new guidance on the charger funding available in the spring.

The state Department of Transportation was accepting grant applications until the end of January from businesses and nonprofits hoping to get some of the $71 million. But the agency didn’t award any of the money because it assumed the funding was uncertain with the White House’s threats to cancel and block funding.

The money was from the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by former President Joe Biden in 2021.

This isn’t the only electric vehicle money still stalled, according to the state transportation department. About $21 million for truck charging and hydrogen refueling stations along I-5 was also on hold. This was part of $102 million awarded to Washington, Oregon and California for work along the interstate corridor.

Meanwhile, officials believe $10 million for EV charger replacements and repairs was available Thursday.

On Wednesday, the new director of the Washington Department of Ecology reported $53 million across 13 grants from the federal Environmental Protection Agency was inaccessible.

As of Thursday morning, most of that money was unfrozen, with three grants focused on air quality totaling nearly $5.7 million still on hold, an Ecology spokesperson said.

It was unclear Thursday if the Washington Department of Commerce had regained access to a $156 million solar power grant, a department spokesperson said.