Fairmont Hot Springs to begin $8.5 million pool project

John Emeigh

BUTTE (KPAX) - Fairmont Hot Springs is planning a multi-million-dollar upgrade to the pool area that will make it look very different.

“We're excited about it. It's going to be a big undertaking, it's going to take a lot of time and energy to manage the project, but in the end it's going to be worth the time and investment,” said Fairmont Hot Springs General Manager Steve Lubeck.

The investment is about $8.5 million to replace the existing pools with six different outdoor pools and, after that, two new indoor pools. It will include two soaking pools, one for adults only and one for families, a cold-plunge pool, a lap pool and a kids area that will include the resort's famous waterslide.

The current pool had not been upgraded in more than 15 years and the resort decided to completely renovate the entire pool system to give it more variety.

“It's a little different when the place was built in the 70s, where, you know, one large, Olympic-style pool was the trend. Now, the trend is a variety of different pools and different shapes and a variety of experiences,” said Lubeck.

Long-time users of the pool are eager for the changes.

“I mean, Fairmont is already such a gem in our area and so the fact that they're expanding it and making it even better, I mean, couldn't be more excited about it,” said Anaconda resident Rebekah Esquibel.

The resort plans to keep the current pools open throughout the winter and spring while four new pools are being constructed on the north end of the facility.

“I've talked to lots of people that are worried that it's going to interfere with this pool, but I've been assured that it's not that they're going to do that other part first,” said Anaconda resident Nancy Gibson.

Fairmont no longer has day passes, but it does say memberships for three months, six months to an annual.