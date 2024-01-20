Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) A liberal group is alleging Senate candidate and multimillionaire Tim Sheehy failed to reveal all his financial holdings in a disclosure statement, according to the request for an investigation from End Citizens United.

The Hill first reported the allegations, but an ethicist told the publication the question was whether Sheehy, a Republican and businessman who lives in Bozeman, will amend the financial disclosure, which listed his net worth between $74 million to $260 million.

Sheehy and Brad Johnson, former Secretary of State and Public Service Commissioner, are seeking the Republican nomination to try to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in the 2024 election. Sheehy has support from establishment Republicans. Libertarian Sid Daoud of Kalispell is also running.

“Mr. Sheehy’s actions are not only a potential violation of the (Ethics in Government Act), but Mr. Sheehy’s incomplete disclosure has deprived voters of the information they need to assess whether Mr. Sheehy may have financial interests that pose any potential conflict of interest,” said the investigation request to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sheehy’s campaign did not immediately respond to comment. However, his campaign told the Hill it had sought guidance from Senate Ethics to ensure compliance, the complaint was frivolous, and Tester had to file amendments for 14 reports since 2006.

Tester, a farmer and former music teacher from Big Sandy, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006. He is Montana’s only statewide-elected Democrat, and the Senate race in this state is being closely watched nationally. Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale also could enter the race.