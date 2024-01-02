MFD responds to fire, explosions on river island in Missoula

(KPAX) — The Missoula Fire Department responded to reports of a fire and explosions on an island off California Street on Monday.

MFD received reports of an explosion and flames being seen shortly before 4 p.m. Crews arrived to find a 16-foot by 16-foot fire in a pit filled with garbage and heard several explosions.

Acting Battalion Chief Bill Bennett says a piece of metal from the pit flew out and nearly hit arriving first responders.

According to MFD, there appeared to be a stove in the pit, which was located near a tent. The area is commonly occupied by homeless campers.

Crews contained the fire and it didn't pose an immediate danger of spreading to the surrounding area.

The source of the explosions was not immediately identified, but they are believed to have come from small propane bottles, according to a news release.

The Missoula Police Department also responded to the scene.