Crews douse grass fire in south Missoula

(KPAX) Missoula fire crews have extinguished a grass fire in the South Hills.

The Missoula Fire Department reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday that crews were responding to a grass fire near Cohosset Drive. At 1:24 p.m. it had been put out.

Cohosset Drive is near the intersection of S. Russell St., 39th St., and Hillview Way on the south side of Missoula near the base of the South Hills.

A City of Missoula fire station is located nearby.

The public was asked to avoid the area.