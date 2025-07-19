Fire continues to burn in Missoula’s Pattee Canyon

(KPAX) A wildfire in Pattee Canyon continues to burn Saturday.

The Deer Fire was reported in the Pattee Creek/Deer Creek area on the Missoula Ranger District just before 9:00 p.m. Friday, July 18th.

The fire has grown to 30 acres and is located 3 miles southeast of the Crazy Canyon Trailhead and 2.5 miles north of Miller Peak.

Currently, 70 personnel are working to contain the blaze, which is burning in timber and mixed conifer.

Fire activity includes creeping, spotting, and torching, with officials noting poor relative humidity recoveries overnight.

Weather conditions are creating additional concerns for firefighters. While today will be slightly cooler, dry and breezy conditions will continue. Minimum relative humidity values in the low 20s and gusts of 20-25 mph will bring near-critical fire weather concerns.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.

At this time, there are no fire restrictions in place, and no road, trail, or area closures have been implemented.

The Missoula County Sheriff's office also reports there are no warnings or evacuation notices in place as of Saturday morning.

Stay with KPAX throughout the day for updates on this fire.