KALISPELL (KPAX) — The Flathead National Forest on Friday said testing of groundwater monitoring wells shows no signs of groundwater contamination at Holland Lake.

Following direction from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) installed groundwater monitoring wells to test for contamination from the wastewater treatment lagoons that serve the Holland Lake campground and Holland Lake Lodge.

Samples were taken from the north shore of Holland Lake and from the three monitoring wells. The results indicated no groundwater contamination, a news release states.

“We always strive to protect our resources and we are pleased that there is no evidence of groundwater contamination. We also appreciate the guidance and cooperation of the DEQ as we move ahead with plans to improve the wastewater treatment system at Holland Lake that provides the opportunity for so many people to visit and recreate at Holland Lake,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Tami MacKenzie.

"DEQ appreciates the Forest Service's coordination and response through the process and we are pleased the samples showed no contamination of ground or surface water," said DEQ Water Quality Division Administrator Lindsey Krywaruchka.