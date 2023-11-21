Flathead National Forest announces forest supervisor

Sean Wells

(KPAX) The Flathead National Forest has announced a new forest supervisor set to start his new role on December 31, 2023.

Anthony Botello is coming from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in northeast Oregon where he's served as Deputy Forest Supervisor since April of 2020.

Botello began his U.S. Forest Service career in 1988 and has been in leadership roles for almost half of his 35-year career.

He replaces Acting Forest Supervisor Carol Hatfield, who filled in temporarily after former forest supervisor Kurt Steele accepted a new position with the U.S. Forest Service.

During his time as supervisor, Steele garnered controversy from community members regarding his handling of a proposed expansion project at Holland Lake Lodge.