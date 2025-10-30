Health orgs, food banks ask Gianforte to release funds for SNAP

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and Confluence Public Health Alliance are the latest groups asking Gov. Greg Gianforte to use state money to pay $14 million in SNAP benefits, for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

In a letter Wednesday, Dr. Atty Moriarty, of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Lisa Dworak, with Confluence, urged Gianforte to take “immediate steps” to ensure financial support for food for families during the federal shutdown.

Their request follows a separate letter earlier this week from more than 50 organizations including United Way programs and food banks urging action in the face of a cutoff of federal SNAP benefits.

The federal government directed states to stop making the payments in November. In September, SNAP payments went to 77,679 Montanans, with an average payment of $173.

Food banks and other social services organizations are bracing for an increase in demand as a result, and the professional associations are raising concerns about the health of Montanans and ability of children to learn in school.

But Gianforte said the state will not fund a federal program without the promise of federal reimbursement.

“While the governor believes these benefits are vital for vulnerable Montanans, he has been clear that the state cannot fund this federal program, which is funded by federal dollars, without promises for reimbursement,” said Gianforte spokesperson Kaitlin Price in an email. “Gov. Gianforte continues to urge Senate Democrats to do their job and pass a continuing resolution instead of holding taxpayer dollars hostage that fund these critical programs.”

State lawmakers, however, said they already planned for exactly this situation, a reduction or rescission of federal funds, the state has the money to cover it, and the governor has the authority to act, regardless of gridlock in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Mary Caferro, a consistent advocate for food security, said federal solutions exist, but the debate around them doesn’t matter. That’s because the state itself has solutions, she said.

“The legislature set up some really sensible laws to avert a crisis like this,” said Caferro, a Democrat from Helena. “And the governor needs to pay attention to those laws and do something. We have the tools right here.”

She and others said the legislature ensured that one of the purposes of a state account, the debt and liability free account, is to replace dollars the federal government removes.

She and others said that account has $268 million, and SNAP would need $15 million of it for November.

“It’s a drop in the bucket,” Caferro said.

Rep. James Reavis, a Democrat from Billings who raised questions about SNAP at a recent legislative budget update, agreed. He said he believes the federal government must repay Montana.

“But we do have to contend with the possible reality that those payments would not be honored,” Reavis said.

In the meantime, though, he said Montana has a pot of money designed to help, the state can afford it, but it can’t afford to wait.

He said roughly $43 million of the $268 million in the debt and liability free account is available.

“It really needs to be done as soon as possible,” Reavis said, citing technical issues, such as ones related to vendors, that would need to be ironed out.

Montana Food Bank Network, partners, friends

Tuesday, the Montana Food Bank Network was meeting with its partners to talk about demand in a time CEO Gayle Carlson described as “very unprecedented.”

The letter led by the Montana Food Bank Network said the loss will affect families and the economy.

“A disruption in SNAP benefits would have a devastating impact not only on Montana families, but also on retailers and producers across the state — putting at risk more than $14 million that directly supports our local economies,” the letter said.

A survey a couple of weeks ago showed roughly half of the Network’s partners had seen an increase in demand, and half had not, based on the ones that responded, Carlson said.

But the situation is compounding.

With the federal shutdown underway, federal employees are missing paychecks, and SNAP payments will stop as of Saturday, Nov. 1, for an impact that could be “pretty traumatic,” Carlson said.

She said local food banks aren’t designed to provide all the support that may be needed.

“They’re going to lean on their food banks for more demand,” Carlson said. “That’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Pediatrics association, Confluence

The letter from Moriarty and Dworak to Gianforte and Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton pointed to a different way the state of Montana could help.

Citing a report from the Legislative Fiscal Division, they said Montana ended the 2025 fiscal year with $769 million, much more than expected, and the governor and head of DPHHS could authorize “a small fraction.”

“Our members hear directly from Montanans worried about being unable to feed themselves and their families without November SNAP benefits,” the letter said. “Seniors have reached out to public health departments for advice and assistance, and parents have called pediatricians worried about how to put dinner on the table.

“We are concerned about the health of our fellow Montanans if food aid lapses.”

Political finger pointing

Western Native Voice’s Keaton Sunchild, based in Washington, D.C., earlier told the Daily Montanan that SNAP benefits had been used as a negotiating tactic by the White House and Senate leadership to try to force support for a continuing resolution.

Republicans in the Senate have tried to garner enough votes for such a measure, but Democrats have said they won’t budge unless there’s a plan to continue the enhanced tax credits in the Affordable Care Act too.

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1.

In the U.S. Senate, the parties have been at loggerheads since as pressures mount from labor leaders to reopen the government and many Americans sit on the brink of skyrocketing health care premiums.

While social services providers grapple with the coming SNAP fallout, the finger pointing has trickled down to the state level.

Through a spokesperson, Gianforte has repeatedly blamed Senate Democrats.

However, the governor has not addressed whether he has asked the Trump administration to pledge to reimburse Montana if it does spend money on SNAP benefits or if he has advocated the administration release its own contingency funds for SNAP.

In the meantime, the Montana Democratic Party launched a food drive to help, but used the announcement to credit itself with “leading” in the crisis and blaming Republicans in Washington, D.C.

“One of the best things about living in Montana is that Montanans show up for each other,” said Justin Ailport, interim executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, in a statement.

“Senator (Steve) Daines, Senator (Tim) Sheehy, Congressman (Ryan) Zinke, and Congressman (Troy) Downing seem to have forgotten that core value, while they’re selling out Montanans left and right to score points in Washington.

In a statement, Sheehy blamed Democrats for “putting critical resources Montanans rely on at risk.”

“The only reason SNAP is in jeopardy is because Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats shut down the government and have now voted against a nonpartisan government funding bill thirteen times in a row,” Sheehy said, blaming Democrats for “choosing to rob Americans of a functioning government.”

In a social media post Tuesday, Daines also blamed Senate Democrats for the shutdown and imminent loss of SNAP benefits.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Downing told people who are affected to call Chuck Schumer directly.

“House and Senate Democrats will be singularly complicit in the starvation of thousands of Montanans if and when funding for SNAP and WIC lapses. Every single House Republican has voted to fund SNAP and WIC, and we stand ready to do it again at a moment’s notice,” Downing said.

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Zinke could not be reached late Wednesday.