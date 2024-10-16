Restrictions sought on pesticides’ forever chemicals in Utah

Alixel Cabrera

(Utah News Dispatch) The federal government may have taken historic steps to mitigate the exposure to “forever chemicals” called PFAS. However, for some health and environment advocates, that measure is just a drop in a larger fight against the chemicals.

The fact that in January the Environmental Protection Agency made an unprecedented recommendation to physicians to consider testing their patients’ blood for PFAS, making a distinction from other toxic chemicals, is testament enough of the effect they may cause, said Dr. Brian Moench, president of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment.

So, the federal guidelines to test and treat water systems for PFAS may not be enough to protect Utah residents, especially women, children and pregnant mothers from exposure. The next substantial step, Moench said, would require testing all pesticides, from chemicals used in large-scale agriculture and pest control operations down to what Utahns see on hardware store shelves, in the state for PFAS and to ban those that test positive.

“Great damage has already been done. And without aggressive, urgent action, it will continue to get worse,” Moench said on Tuesday. “While the Utah state government is not ignoring the problem, its current level of engagement overlooks many of the related issues.”

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality jumped on board to comply with the EPA standards, providing assistance to test and treat public water systems for PFAS. However, there aren’t any policies specifically targeting PFAS in pesticides.

In 2023, the EPA tested 10 pesticide products, simulating another study that found PFAS in six of them, but found no evidence of PFAS in the products, according to the agency’s website. However, those results were disputed by a watchdog group.

Other states, such as Maine and Minnesota, have maintained controls for PFAS that may be found in pesticides, something that the group of physicians would like to see in Utah as well. Especially with TFAS, a breakdown product of “forever chemicals” often found in pesticides that has a concentration in the environment that’s greater than other PFAS.

“Pesticide use in Utah is largely unrestrained, and decisions about mass spraying are made by private contractors, companies, government and agency employees, mosquito abatement districts,” Moench said, “all of whom have no real expertise in the health consequences of the products they are exposing the public to on a broad scale.”

“Forever chemicals” are often found in common items, including food containers, water resistant clothing, cosmetics, non-stick cookware and even some ski wax. Those found in pesticides have been linked to developmental disorders and increased risk for multiple cancers, immunosuppression, endocrine and liver and metabolic disorders, as well as damage to the brain system, said Dr. Sara Johnson, a pediatrician who is also an advocate in the group.

“Like other environmental toxins, such as air pollution and some heavy metals, the steepest part of the curve is at the lowest dose. In other words, the greatest effect is coming from extremely low exposure,” Johnson said. “So nearly everyone is at risk for being harmed to some degree.”

Pesticides themselves have been linked to endocrine disorders, infertility and harm in the development of early embryos and fetuses, said Dr. Kirtly Jones, a board member of the advocacy group.

“Surprisingly, even low levels may be more harmful than higher levels,” Jones said. “So what is considered safe according to the EPA, may not be safe.”

Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment is planning on sending a letter to many public officials — at state, local and community levels throughout the state — asking them for stricter pesticide controls, hoping to achieve change either through the state Legislature or with executive action from the governor.

“If the state of Utah, a notoriously, very conservative state, adopts these kinds of strict policies, then we’re hoping that that spreads throughout the country,” Moench said.