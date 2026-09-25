State to tear down former governor’s residence

Jordan Hansen

(Daily Montanan) The Capitol Complex Advisory Council voted 8-1 during a meeting this week to tear down a former residence of Montana governors, located at 2 N. Carson Street in Helena.

The building has been a topic of legislative and state discussion for years, as the residence, built in 1959, was in disrepair. It would have needed nearly $4 million to repair when the issue was discussed during the 2025 Legislative session. That number was even higher, potentially more than $5 million.

The building instead will be demolished, but the property will remain in state hands and become a greenspace, state officials said this week. Ralph Kuney, a member of the public on the Capitol Complex Advisory Council, was the lone vote against.

Annual maintenance on the building was around $100,000, Helena state Senator Mary Ann Dunwell said. Dunwell, a Democrat, used to represent part of Helena where the former governor’s mansion is and has been vocal on the issue.

“This has been going on for a long time, and I just appreciate everybody coming together and coming to a resolution, so we can move forward,” Dunwell said during the meeting.

Steve Baiamonte, with the General Services Administration, said there remains a variety of issues with the property.

“There’s asbestos abatement that needs to be done. There’s roofing repairs. There’s a complete replacement of the plumbing system, electrical system,” Baiamonte said. “It would be safer to say that honestly, what the house doesn’t need is a new foundation.”

In 2019 and 2021, the Montana Legislature appropriated a total $2.3 million for upgrades, but bids for repairs and upgrades to the building came in higher. There were suggestions of using it as extended office space, a session-long residence for legislators with families and a variety of other usages.

Dunwell said in an interview Thursday that some of the money will go toward razing the building and a portion will go to the park. Any leftover money will return to the general fund, she added.

As Montana grows, property near the capitol will be valuable.

“That piece of land could come in handy someday,” Dunwell said.

Historically, there have been three residences used to house Montana’s governors. The first is now used as a museum and tourist attraction, showcasing the territorial and early days of the state.

The second residence was the house built at 2 N. Carson St. And earlier this year, the state land board opted to accept a $5 million gift from the Gianfortes – a 12,000 square foot, historic mansion at 720 Madison Ave., which has been designated the governor’s residence in official documents, leaving the 1959 house in limbo.

The Montana Constitution requires the top five state officials, often referred to as “constitutional officers” live in Helena, but the state only provides a residence for the governor.