Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana.

He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation between Oath Keeper members and associates in a Eureka grocery store in which they denied the Holocaust, he told the U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on Tuesday.

“I probably should have broke with them much earlier than I did. But the straw that broke the camel’s back really came when I walked into a grocery store. … There was a group of core members … and some associates and they were having a conversation at that public area where they were talking about how the Holocaust was not real. And that was for me something I just could not abide,” he told the panel.

The Oath Keepers are one of the most prominent anti-government groups in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Some of its high-profile members used to live in Montana, but overall the group’s prominence in the state has waned over the years, according to the Montana Human Rights Network.

In testimony, Van Tatenhove continued: “We were not wealthy people at all. We were barely surviving, and it didn’t matter. I went home to my wife, and my kids and I told them that I’ve got to walk away at this point. I don’t know how we’re gonna survive or where we’re gonna go, what we’re going to do; I just can no longer continue and put in my resignation.”