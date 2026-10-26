Forstag outraises Flint in western US House district

Jordan Hansen

(Daily Montanan) As the 2026 election cycle nears its close, campaign spending continues to heat up in Montana’s competitive races.

Campaign finance filings through Oct. 14 show Democrat Sam Forstag with a lead in both total fundraising and cash on hand over Republican Aaron Flint in a tight race for Montana’s western Congressional district.

Forstag has raised $4.3 million and had $726,000 on hand, while Flint has raised $2.8 million and has about $408,000 on hand, according to the most recent reports with the Federal Election Commission.

In the last quarter alone, Forstag received more than $2 million, while Flint took in about $1.2 million.

Earlier this month, three political analyses moved the race toward Forstag, including two that rate it a “toss up.”

But Flint has been the beneficiary of high-level visits by President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and, next week, Vice President JD Vance. Flint noted the Vance visit on a social media post.

In the U.S. Senate race, independent candidate Seth Bodnar has raised slightly under $5 million, while Republican Kurt Alme, favored to win by analysts, has raised a bit more than $3 million. Alani Bankhead, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, has raised less than $200,000 per federal election filings and Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin has self-funded to the tune of $250,000.

In the eastern U.S. House district, incumbent Republican Rep. Troy Downing has raised about $2.1 million. Democrat Brian Miller has raised about $30,000.

Montana’s congressional delegation has been all Republican since Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester lost re-election in 2024.

Flint and Forstag’s campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Election Day is Nov. 3.