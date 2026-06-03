Forstag pulls ahead in four-way Democratic primary matchup

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) A four-way contested primary among Democrats for Montana’s western U.S. House seat is yet to be called, but Missoula smokejumper Sam Forstag had pulled ahead of former gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse.

Forstag held a lead with 37% over Busse, with 33%. Russ Cleveland sat in third with 22%.

Montana hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. House since Rep. Pat Williams retired in 1997, but in a year where political observers are predicting a swing away from President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, the district is on the list of potential pickups for Democrats.

The four Democratic candidates met multiple times on debate stages and in forums around the district in an attempt to differentiate themselves for voters.

Forstag had the backing of union groups and national progressive officials including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the latter who stumped for Forstag in a last-minute rally last Thursday.

Busse entered the race as the best-known candidate, having run for governor in 2024 — a race he lost by roughly 20 points — but earned 43% of votes in the state’s western district.

Cleveland grew up in the Bitterroot, served in the U.S. Navy, has worked in corporate finance and founded a childcare startup in Colorado before his family moved to St. Regis.

Living just a few miles outside the district in Simms, Matt Rains lives on his family ranch that goes back to the 1860s. He went to West Point, flew Black Hawk helicopters in Iraq, and has worked with the Montana Farmers Union.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball rates the district “Leans Republican,” while the Cook Political Report rates it “Likely Republican.”

In 2022 and 2024, U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke won his seat by 3 and nearly 8 points, respectively, but in 2024, he ran 6 points behind Trump, and then-Democratic Sen. Jon Tester won a slim majority in the district.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Aaron Flint, a conservative talk radio host, who won the Republican contest earlier Tuesday evening.