Front Range Passenger Rail board to delay vote until 2026

(States Newsroom) Board members overseeing Colorado’s efforts to restore intercity passenger rail service along the Front Range signaled this week that they plan to wait until 2026 to ask voters to fund the project with a small sales tax increase, forgoing the chance to put the measure on this November’s ballot.

A final decision on the timing of a forthcoming ballot measure will be made by the Front Range Passenger Rail District’s 17-member board of directors at its May 31 meeting, concluding months of deliberations, financial modeling and multiple rounds of public opinion polling conducted in advance of a potential 2024 ballot referral.

But during a meeting of the board’s executive committee on Tuesday, chair Chris Nevitt said that after “a complicated conversation with members of the board (and) with the governor’s office,” FRPR leadership wants to hit the brakes on a ballot measure.

“The best course of action is to step into 2026 as the intent of the board, to go to the voters with a more complete package,” said Nevitt, a transportation manager for the City and County of Denver.

Created by the Legislature in 2021, the FRPR board is made up of appointees from communities across the district, which encompasses all or part of 13 counties along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Momentum behind the decades-in-the-making proposal has surged since the passage of billions in new funding for passenger rail as part of the 2021 federal infrastructure law, and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and top lawmakers have made the project a showpiece in their push for higher-density housing and transit-oriented communities in Front Range cities.

Legislation signed into law by Polis last week will direct tens of millions of dollars in state revenue to supplement those efforts and help secure federal grants, while the bulk of the funding to build and operate the new service would likely come from a district-wide sales tax hike of around 0.2%. The total price tag for the service could range from $2 billion to $6 billion, district officials have said.

Polling conducted earlier this year for the district showed strong support for a sales tax hike — even for a much higher increase of 0.5%, which earned support from 61% of prospective voters compared to 34% opposed. But at the request of Polis’ office, the board in March and April put off a decision on ballot timing and opted instead to conduct a second round of polling in order to “truth-test,” in Nevitt’s words, those findings.