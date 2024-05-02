Frontier Airlines returns to Missoula, flights to DEN and PHX

Emily Brown

(KPAX) It's a sure sign of summer — more flights coming in and out of the Missoula airport.

Frontier Airlines is rejoining the fleet this year, offering lower cost flights to Denver and Phoenix.

Frontier is offering twice-weekly nonstop flights to Phoenix and will also provide nonstop service to Denver four times a week.

“This will be really good for Missoula,” aviation enthusiast William Grob shared.

Grob and his mother weren’t initially planning on going to Phoenix, Arizona.

"I'm going down to Tucson for a dance competition and my grandparents live there. So, we're going down this week to visit with them,” he said.

Grob loves planes and he keeps tabs on aviation using social media.

“Just like from like the Missoula Airport website and Instagram, I knew they never served to Phoenix [before].”

So, the pair jumped on board the Frontier flight just for the experience.

“I’ve never flown Frontier Airlines and I’m really excited to fly an inaugural flight,” Grob said.

Grob isn’t the only one excited about the low-cost carrier’s return to the Garden City.

“The sky should be for everybody,” Frontier Airlines Jennier de la Cruz spokesperson stated.

Frontier is eager to expand Missoulians’ ability to connect with friends and family in Phoenix, Denver, and beyond.

“The good thing about these to Denver and Phoenix, those are both crew bases for us. We have a lot of connecting flights so you can get to other places from there as well," de la Cruz said. "There are a lot of places you can go for a great deal.”

Frontier has a promotional deal going on where select flights start at $19. Find out more information here.

As summertime rolls around, the director of the Missoula Airport has his mind set on progress.

"More destinations, more competition will cause all the other airlines to kind of price match. We're expecting double digit growth this summer,” Missoula Montana Airport director Brian Ellestad said.