Full moon skiing events offered at Lolo Pass

Mia Maldonado

(Idaho Capital Sun) The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ snow rangers are offering full moon skiing events this winter.

Visitors can participate on Jan. 10 and Feb. 14, when they will have access to free parking at the Lolo Pass visitor center, the warming hut, hot chocolate and tea and live music. The first event took place Friday, and it included live music from Missoula-based cover band, The Queens and Mr. G.

“Full moon ski events are our most popular events of the year, so we have on planned for every month of winter this year,” Lead Lolo Pass Snow Ranger James Sapp said in a news release.

While the full moon may provide enough light for skiers, forest service staff strongly encourage visitors to bring a headlamp, dress warmly and in layers and take the same precautions you would with any winter recreation, including keeping a lookout for wildlife that live at Lolo Pass.

A band will play music at each event beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific time in the warming hut. Rangers will be selling ski passes, which cost $5 per day for $35 for a season pass.

On Jan. 10, The Pack Strings, a favorite from last year, will perform a mix of original and cover songs.

On. Feb. 14, The Gravy Ladles, a Missoula band, will play music that combines bluegrass, blues, rock, reggae and funk

Daytime skiers are also welcome at Lolo Pass. The visitor center is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday.