Christina Lords

(Idaho Capital Sun) The ski season has begun at Lolo Pass and with it, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests snow rangers are hosting full moon skiing events on Jan. 26 and Feb. 24.

The warming hut at Lolo Pass will be open and available “until the wee hours,” and live music and refreshments will be available, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service. Rangers will be on hand until late in the evening to sell ski passes, which cost $5 per day or $35 for a season pass.

The bands will perform from 6 p.m. Pacific time until 8 or 9 p.m. (depending upon attendance). The Queens and Mr. G, a Missoula-based cover band of classically educated musicians who work as music teachers and symphony musicians will perform on Jan. 26. On Feb. 24, the Pack Strings, a favorite from last year’s full moon events who perform a mix of original and cover songs, will return to the warming hut.

Though the full moon may provide enough light for skiers, Lead Lolo Pass Snow Ranger James Sapp strongly advises visitors to bring a headlamp.

He also strongly advises attendees to “dress warmly and in layers and take the same precautions you would with any winter recreation,” according to the release. While he has not personally seen any animals at the events, Sapp encourages visitors to keep their eyes peeled as “you might see a moose,” one of the many animals that call the Lolo Pass area their home.

If you are more of a daytime skier, Lolo Pass is open seven days a week, and its visitor center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific time with hot chocolate on tap and snow rangers on hand to answer your questions.