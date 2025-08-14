Gloria Rebecca Gomez

(Arizona Mirror) Multiple top reporters are leaving The Arizona Republic — and it’s unclear how many more will follow after Gannett issued buyout offers in newsrooms across the country.

Gannett Co. Inc, the country’s largest newspaper publisher and the owner of the Republic, announced earlier this year that it would be offering voluntary buyout packages to help offset declining sales. On Wednesday, the Arizona Agenda confirmed the first round of departures in the Grand Canyon State: long-time political reporter Mary Jo Pitzl; Elvia Díaz, the first Latina to serve as editor for the paper’s editorial page; and more than half of the opinions desk, including columnists Laurie Roberts, E.J. Montini and Phil Boas.

In a written statement, a representative for Gannett emphasized that the buyouts are voluntary and issued company-wide, not just at the Republic. The company owns more than 300 newspapers in more than 220 markets across 43 states. A Republic spokesperson added that the buyouts are part of a larger strategy to mitigate overall revenue losses, but said the newspaper will continue to “serve the community with expertise and dedication.”

“This (Voluntary Severance Offer) allows us the near-term flexibility to drive improvement while recognizing the value of our employees,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

In recent years, the company has struggled with year-over-year declines in revenue that it has sought to alleviate with staffing cuts, subscription price increases and a greater reliance on AI. In 2021, the company’s annual sales were at $3.21 billion and in 2024 that number fell to $2.51 billion, with revenue plunging each year in between.

The buyouts come as Arizona’s journalism landscape is already experiencing devastating cuts. In July, Gannett announced it will move the Republic’s printing operations to Las Vegas in October, laying off more than 100 workers. And last week, five rural newspapers were abruptly shut down because of their Illinois-based parent company’s financial problems.

It’s not certain how many reporters will eventually leave the Republic or other Gannett-owned newspapers. The buyout offer’s deadline is on Sept. 5. Richard Ruelas, the president of the Arizona Republic Guild, said that several people at the paper are mulling whether to take the buyout, but wouldn’t confirm the exact number. The bright spot, Ruelas said, is that the offers are voluntary and represent a welcome departure from the layoffs of the past.

“These are people who get to decide to leave of their own accord, of their own volition, with their head held high,” he said. “I hope we get to celebrate them because another option that I’ve been around for in my time at the Republic has been involuntary layoffs and with that situation we haven’t got to say goodbye to people. This is much preferable.”

Ruelas wouldn’t say what is prompting Republic employees to consider the buyouts, but noted that in the past, reporters who have accepted similar deals did so with retirement in mind, or other opportunities.

“People have varying reasons to go,” he said. “(They) will only take the deal if it makes sense for them, if they think it’s in their best interest.”

In the end, Ruelas said, the health of the state’s largest newspaper and the future of journalists across the state is dependent on public support.

“For those of us who do this, we love it,” he said. “Its a job out of passion and we need the business to succeed. If you like journalism and want to support journalists, support your journalism outlet with your dollars. Consume the work we do, pay for the work we do.”