(Daily Montanan) Gov. Greg Gianforte today announced he was selecting Paul Green to lead the Montana Department of Commerce as its director.

“As a veteran with a background in business and economic development and strong leadership skills, Paul has my full confidence, and he will make an outstanding director for the Department of Commerce,” Gianforte said. “Paul shares my vision to make our state an even better place for Montanans to live, work and raise a family. I look forward to working with him as we serve the people of Montana.”

Green assumes the role of director after serving Montanans in the Montana House of Representatives. Representing House District 41, Green championed tax relief, economic development and workforce housing development.

“It’s been a privilege to represent the people of House District 41 in the Montana Legislature, and I’m honored by the confidence Gov. Gianforte and his administration have placed in me to lead the Montana Department of Commerce and showcase the innovative industries, main street businesses, and hardworking people that make up our state,” Green said. “Together with the talented team at Commerce, we’ll continue to advance the governor’s priorities so more Montanans can grow their businesses, create good-paying jobs, and achieve the American dream.”

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Green brings extensive leadership experience from the private and public sectors. Green has a strong background in economic development, serving as executive director of Two Rivers Economic Development Authority and as a leader with the Montana Economic Developers Association.

He later started and ran a small business, and oversaw maintenance and civil engineering for Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Bureau of Land Management, respectively.

In Big Horn County, Green has held various volunteer leadership positions. He has served on the Board of Directors for Little Horn State Bank since 2007, and in 2019, helped found the Big Horn County Search and Rescue for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons, where he served as director until 2022.

Green has coached football, baseball, softball, and wrestling in Big Horn County for nearly 20 years.

Green has farmed and ranched in Hardin with his family for nearly three decades.

Green assumes the role of director on January 16, 2024, and replaces Scott Osterman, who resigned on Dec. 13 as the director after Gianforte’s budget office found more than $26,000 in state travel policy violations. Osterman had served as the director of the Commerce Department since January 2021, when Gianforte appointed him.