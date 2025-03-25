Gianforte and DeSantis call for federal balanced budget

John Riley

HELENA (KPAX) — The federal budget and spending have long been a hotly debated political issue.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte hosted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday to discuss how states could require a federally balanced budget.

In the United States, 49 of the 50 states have some form of a balanced budget requirement.

The two Republican governors met with legislators to encourage passing a resolution calling for a Convention of States to create a federal balanced budget amendment.

“We know we’re going to have a big problem if we keep going the way we’re going,” DeSantis told Montana lawmakers. “To me, that’s what we have the opportunity to try and advert. And it’s only going to happen with the states flexing their muscle.”

“In Washington, they’ve been spending like drunken sailors. That is not what our Founders envisioned,” said Gianforte. “We need a change, and fast, to prevent our children and grandchildren from inheriting this mess and we can’t expect Washington to impose permanent fiscal restraints on itself.”

Under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, if two-thirds of state legislatures — 34 at present — pass resolutions asking for a Convention of States Congress must hold one. At a convention, representatives can propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

It would then require three-fourths of states — 38 at present — to ratify the amendment.

A Convention of States has never successfully been called, although there have been a couple of times when it was close.

So far, 27 states have joined the call for a States' Convention to address the federal budget.

DeSantis said he believes by getting closer to a convention call, Congress will be forced to take action one way or another.

“So much of this stuff is just putting stuff on top of spending increase on top of spending increase. And it’s hotwired,” said DeSantis. “With a balanced budget requirement all that changes and they’re going to approach it much differently.”

Many proposed plans from national groups have indicated balancing the federal budget would require deep cuts to federal programs or increased taxation.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, to balance the federal budget in a decade about a quarter of all spending would need to be cut.

That would increase to 85% if defense, veterans, Social Security, and Medicare spending were not included.

Gianforte said he believes a federally balanced budget is possible although it may take time to implement given the country’s current deficit.

“I think this can be done without significant tax increases,” Gianforte explained. “But it means being really prudent just like we’ve done in the state. As you know we’ve been able to cut taxes significantly, we’ve been able to pay off all of our debt. How did we do that? We funded essential services, we increased efficiency and we let our economy grow our way out of the problem.”

A Montana Senate joint resolution to invoke Article V is currently working its way through the legislative process.

Similar resolutions have been proposed in the past but failed to garner enough support from lawmakers.